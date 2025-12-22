Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls it a journey of growth as he reprises his role in ‘Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders’

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has opened up about reprising his role in “Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders.”

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he described the experience as a journey of growth. Nawazuddin revealed how returning to the role after years required him to reflect on both his personal evolution and the natural progression of the character. He shared, “Jatil isn’t the same man anymore. Life changes you. Time changes you. Cases change you. But the one thing that hasn’t changed is his relationship with the truth.”

“He still looks at a case with objectivity, with that razor-sharp instinct. No matter how much pressure he faces, or who stands in his way, he doesn’t walk away from the truth.”

Talking about how his role this time demanded a deeper internal excavation, Nawazuddin Siddiqui stated, “Jatil is not a man who shows you what he’s feeling. Everything is beneath the surface. To play someone like that, you have to sit quietly. You have to let the silences work especially when you are a small town cop, standing in the face of authority. As is all too familiar in our country.”

The ‘Haddi’ actor further shared that the process felt both demanding and deeply personal. “He still carries his past. He still struggles with it. And that becomes part of how he sees this new case. As an actor, reprising the same role after such a long period requires you to dig deep and remind yourself of the person that you were and how both you and the character have and should have evolved.” Nawaz mentioned.

Talking about working again with director Honey Trehan, the actor stated, “Honey understands the world of this film in a very sensitive way. His direction is subtle but very precise. There’s a discipline in the way he builds tension, with silence, with pauses, with what’s not being said.”

On a related note, “Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders” had its world premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last month. The film later saw a global release on Netflix on December 19.

