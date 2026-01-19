Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi tells NCC cadets to dedicate life to nation

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, on Monday, visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2026, inspiring the participants to uphold the ethos of unity, discipline and integrity and lead a life dedicated to the nation.

Admiral Tripathi was accorded the Guard of Honour on his arrival by NCC cadets drawn from Army, Navy and the Air Force wings.

During his address, the Chief of Naval Staff highlighted the pivotal role played by NCC in nurturing youth with values of patriotism, discipline, and social responsibility.

He noted the exemplary contribution of nearly 72,000 NCC cadets in civil defence efforts during Operation Sindoor.

Admiral Tripathi appreciated the new and innovative training measures adopted by NCC, including initiatives related to drone operations and cyber awareness.

"India's youth are a force for global good," quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief of Naval Staff expressed his faith in the youth to shape 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Admiral Tripathi recalled his own days as an NCC cadet and congratulated the cadets on their selection for the prestigious Republic Day Camp.

He applauded their outstanding parade turnout, precision drill, band performance, and cultural presentation -- giving the display a "Bravo Zulu" in naval parlance.

Drawn from his own service experience, he shared five life lessons with NCC cadets to help them realise their full potential in life: Staying away from distractions and practising self-discipline; Continuous learning and upskilling to remain relevant in a fast-changing world; Physical and moral courage in the face of challenges, drawing inspiration from heroes such as Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and Captain Mahendra Nath Mulla; To become a team player -- 'One for all, all for one' and Never give up.

He reaffirmed the Indian Navy's commitment to supporting NCC cadets for training through initiatives like Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, specialised training camps like All India Nausainik Camp, hands-on exposure to seamanship, sailing and yachting, ship attachments, overseas deployments, and educational visits to Indian Navy ships, submarines and shores.

Admiral Tripathi urged the cadets to uphold the NCC ethos of unity, discipline, and integrity and lead a life dedicated to the nation.

--IANS

rch/khz