April 09, 2026 9:29 PM हिंदी

Navneet to lead in Salima’s absence as Indian women's hockey team departs for Argentina series

Navneet Kaur to lead in Salima Tete’s absence as the Indian women's hockey team departs for Argentina series. Photo credit: Hockey India

Bengaluru, April 9 (IANS) The Indian women's hockey team departed for Argentina on Thursday evening to play a four-match series against the Argentine women's hockey team in Buenos Aires from April 13 to 17.

The team left from Kempegowda International Airport, but will miss regular captain Salima Tete, who could not travel due to illness. In her absence, experienced forward Navneet Kaur has been named stand-in captain for the tour.

The Argentina series is an important step in India’s preparations for a busy international season ahead, which includes major events like the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup and the Asian Games. The matches are expected to provide valuable exposure and help the team test combinations against a strong opponent.

In the lead-up to the tour, the squad has been training in Bengaluru, focusing on tactical discipline, structured play, fitness, and team coordination. The coaching staff has used the camp to fine-tune strategies and improve decision-making in key moments of the game.

India head into the series with confidence after finishing as runners-up at the recent World Cup Qualifiers held in Hyderabad. The performance has given the team momentum as they look to build consistency in upcoming competitions.

Speaking ahead of the team's departure, Navneet said the team is eager to take on the challenge. “This series is a great opportunity for us to test ourselves against a quality side like Argentina. We have had a very productive training camp in Bengaluru, and the focus has been on improving our structure and decision-making in key moments,” she said in a statement released by Hockey India.

She added that the team is focused on making the most of the opportunity. “With major tournaments coming up, every match is important for us to build momentum and understand our combinations better. We want to play with intent and continue improving as a unit,” Navneet added.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

UK grooming scandal reveals decades of abuse by Pakistani-heritage gang: Report (File image)

UK grooming scandal reveals decades of abuse by Pakistani-heritage gang: Report

Odisha, MP, UP, Jharkhand reach win, reach semifinals of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr Women's National Hockey: Odisha, MP, UP, Jharkhand reach win, reach semis

Rashmika Mandanna's 30 birthday was all about revising her roots

Rashmika Mandanna's 30 birthday was all about revising her roots

Coal dispatch begins from Gare Palma Sector–2 mine, boosting energy link between Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra

Coal dispatch begins from Gare Palma Sector–2 mine, boosting energy link between Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra

Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) welcomes Delhi HC decision on recognition, pledges full cooperation

IPA welcomes Delhi HC decision on recognition, pledges full cooperation

India and Austria set to deepen partnership during Chancellor Stocker's upcoming Delhi visit

India and Austria set to deepen partnership during Chancellor Stocker's upcoming Delhi visit

‘Expectations are there because of the capability,’ says Vaishnavi Adkar after close loss against Indonesia tie on Day 3 of the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I at the DLTA Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: DLTA

Billie Jean King Cup: ‘Expectations are there because of capability,’ says Vaishnavi Adkar after close loss vs Indonesia on Day 3

Bishops in Pakistan dismayed after court validates marriage of Christian minor: Report (File image)

Bishops in Pakistan dimayed after court validates marriage of Christian minor

Jannik Sinner fights past Machac to reach Monte Carlo quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters at Court Rainier III in Monte Carlo on Thursday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Jannik Sinner fights past Machac to reach Monte Carlo quarterfinals

RBI’s focus on growth, new NBFC framework to strengthen sector: Rajesh Sharma

RBI’s focus on growth, new NBFC framework to strengthen sector: Expert