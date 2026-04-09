Navneet to lead in Salima’s absence as Indian women's hockey team departs for Argentina series

Bengaluru, April 9 (IANS) The Indian women's hockey team departed for Argentina on Thursday evening to play a four-match series against the Argentine women's hockey team in Buenos Aires from April 13 to 17.

The team left from Kempegowda International Airport, but will miss regular captain Salima Tete, who could not travel due to illness. In her absence, experienced forward Navneet Kaur has been named stand-in captain for the tour.

The Argentina series is an important step in India’s preparations for a busy international season ahead, which includes major events like the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup and the Asian Games. The matches are expected to provide valuable exposure and help the team test combinations against a strong opponent.

In the lead-up to the tour, the squad has been training in Bengaluru, focusing on tactical discipline, structured play, fitness, and team coordination. The coaching staff has used the camp to fine-tune strategies and improve decision-making in key moments of the game.

India head into the series with confidence after finishing as runners-up at the recent World Cup Qualifiers held in Hyderabad. The performance has given the team momentum as they look to build consistency in upcoming competitions.

Speaking ahead of the team's departure, Navneet said the team is eager to take on the challenge. “This series is a great opportunity for us to test ourselves against a quality side like Argentina. We have had a very productive training camp in Bengaluru, and the focus has been on improving our structure and decision-making in key moments,” she said in a statement released by Hockey India.

She added that the team is focused on making the most of the opportunity. “With major tournaments coming up, every match is important for us to build momentum and understand our combinations better. We want to play with intent and continue improving as a unit,” Navneet added.

--IANS

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