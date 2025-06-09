June 09, 2025 2:22 PM हिंदी

Navjot Singh Sidhu on returning to ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: I’m coming home again

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) The makers of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ have announced the return of Navjot Singh Sidhu on the season 3 of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. The former cricketer says it feels like he is coming home again.

Talking about his return to the show, Navjot shared: “Coming to The Great Indian Kapil Show feels like I’m coming home again. It is a home run for me. We heard the voice of the people, so many fans and well wishers who loved our interactions and wanted to see more. I’m delighted that Netflix has managed to bring this bouquet of beautiful people together and we will bloom this season for audiences worldwide.”

He added: “A smile doesn’t cost you a cent , but it is worth millions of dollars and The Great Indian Kapil show is an instrument of god's goodwill to bring happiness to mankind - honoured to be part of it again.”

"Guru, humne milkar yeh aashiyana sajaya hai, Guzra zamana phir se lautke aaya hai ! Main yu hi nahi pohuncha hoon yahaan par dobara, Mujhe kheench kar janta ka pyaar laaya hai!"

Navjot will be seen sitting next to laughter queen Archana Puran Singh as streaming giant Netflix and Kapil promised fans earlier this month that ‘Har Funnyvaar Badhega Humara Parivaar’.

Talking about Navjot’s return, Kapil said: "Humne promise kiya tha ki Har funnyvaar badhega Humaara parivaar and I’m so excited to have Sidhu paaji part of the family along with Archana ji to enjoy all the chutkules, the shayaris and masti. The mahaul is set, so stay tuned because this season jokes aur laughter dono ho gayein hain triple!

“(We had promised that our family would grow every Funnyvaar (Sunday of fun), and I’m so excited to have Sidhu Paaji as part of the family along with Archana Ji to enjoy all the jokes, shayaris, and masti. The vibe is set, so stay tuned because this season, both the jokes and the laughter have tripled!)”

The show will also feature Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda. “The Great Indian Kapil Show” Season 3 is set to premiere on June 21 on Netflix.

