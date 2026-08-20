Nature of pitch will dictate if Saransh Jain replaces Kuldeep Yadav in Colombo, says Arnold

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) India's selection choice between off-spinner Saransh Jain and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the second Test against Sri Lanka will hinge entirely on the state of the pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club, said former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold.

At the same time, Arnold also suggested the Indian think-tank should make the decision of replacing Kuldeep with Jain once they have seen the pitch during their practice session on Friday. Kuldeep managed to pick just one wicket in Galle as India sealed a 165‑run win in the series opener.

India currently lead the two‑match series 1‑0 after their emphatic victory in Galle, which marked the team’s 600th Test. The visitors will look to press home the advantage when the Colombo Test begins on Sunday. But if Kuldeep is replaced by Jain, it will give the Indore-based latter a Test debut, coming on the back of picking 181 first-class wickets alongside 2,223 runs with the bat.

"Well, it is the left-handers who did really well for Sri Lanka, and hence, it does make sense to have an off-spinner coming in. But again, that decision should be left till tomorrow, as when you look at the pitch, it will dictate that (toss-up).

“It’s because if it looks like it is on the drier side and can turn early, in-line with the stumps, then Saransh Jain might be the option. But if it looks like it is on the flatter side and it can go deeper, then you will need Kuldeep and his guile to try and create the ruffles in the Sri Lankan betting line-up," Arnold said to IANS in a virtual interaction organised by Sony Sports Network on Thursday.

Aside from India's selection dilemma, Sri Lanka are facing their own structural issues after early top-order collapses in Galle played a huge role in their defeat in Galle. In the first innings, Sri Lanka were reduced to 90/5 before reeling at 47/4 in the second innings.

It didn't help Sri Lanka’s cause that the likes of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis were unavailable in Galle due to injuries, and they will now miss Dinesh Chandimal due to concussion in Colombo.

"For Sri Lanka, though, yes, this issue has been around for a while. Out of all the Test-playing nations, Sri Lanka's opening partnership over the last few years has been the worst. They really haven't got many (good) stats.

“Even though Pathum Nissanka has been there and has been one of the better players, his partners have been moving around. Nishan Madushka, who has now played about 12-13 Test matches, other than the 200, hasn't really kicked on. So I think it's an area they really need to look at," noted Arnold.

He also highlighted that premature aggression against the new ball was behind the top order’s meltdown in Galle. "When it comes to the top order, when the ball is hard, it does tend to do a bit. It's not easy to play your shots. I think the Sri Lankan top order were guilty of playing those shots way too early. Even Kamindu Mendis, who's experienced and scored lots of runs, fell into that trap as well.

"So that's a case of the pressure building or trying to dominate the bowlers a little too early, rather than showing the patience that's needed in the pitches here in Sri Lanka. When the ball gets softer, of course, the game changes a wee bit, and hence, it plays more into the batter's hands. If you see the older ball after 30-40 overs, not many wickets were picked up.

“Hence, that change we see year in and year out, we always keep in mind that you have to seize moments - that is when a wicket falls or when you have that hard ball. Sri Lanka do have an issue at the top of the order. At this stage, with some of the main players missing, it's up to the personnel to put it right – that means the personnel they have picked at the moment," elaborated Arnold.

In terms of changes, Arnold suggested Sri Lanka might also reconfigure their bowling lineup and bring another spinner, off-spinner Ramesh Mendis, in place of fast bowler Lahiru Kumara. "Well, for Sri Lanka to make changes, again, the pitch plays a part. The only change I can see is whether they go in with one seamer, leave Lahiru Kumara out, and bring Ramesh Mendis in so that the two spinners can bowl in shorter spells and stay fresh.

“I thought, comparing with the Indian spinners, the spells were too long because even as a spinner, you need to bowl with energy. If you get into a mode where you are just putting the ball across, you are not going to get anything. You need to deceive the batter in the air, and for that, you need body, etc. So, that might help their cause. But other than that, it comes down to application. Nothing structurally required."

Watch Sri Lanka vs. India 2nd Test Day 1 on August 23, 2026, from 10 AM IST live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada) and Sony LIV.

--IANS

nr/bsk/