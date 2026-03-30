Natty's political comedy 'TN 2026' to hit screens on April 10!

Chennai, March 30 (IANS) The makers of director Umapathi Ramaiah's upcoming political comedy 'TN 2026', featuring actor Natty in the lead, have now announced that the film will hit screens on April 10 this year.

For the unaware, the TN in the film's title TN 2026 stands for Thanga Natchathiram (Golden Star).

Produced by Kannan Ravi and Deepak Ravi under the banner of KRG Kannan Ravi Group, the film will be a lively political satire blended with commercial entertainment.

Sources in the know say that the film, laced with political humour, will look to present socially relevant topics in its plot. It will be an entertainer that is likely to appeal to all sections of the audience.

The makers released a new poster from the film that had Natty at the centre, standing on a stage with his hand raised. Natty's character seems to be surrounded by key characters, who appear to be chanting slogans. A massive crowd surrounds them, holding flags and satirical banners, creating a striking and energetic visual.

Story for the film has been penned by National Award winning actor Thambi Ramaiah, while the film's screenplay and direction have handled by Thambi Ramaiah's son Umapathi Ramaiah. The film has been produced on a notable scale by Kannan Ravi and Deepak Ravi, who continue to deliver quality projects in Tamil cinema.

Alongside Natty, the film will also feature actors Siruttha Rao, Chandini Tamilarasan, and Yashika Aannand as the female leads. Veteran actors including M. S. Bhaskar, Ilavarasu, and Thambi Ramaiah appear together for the first time.

The supporting cast includes Redin Kingsley, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Bigg Boss Muthukumar, Adithya Kathir, Chitra Lakshmanan, Thalaivasal Vijay, Vaiyapuri, Vadivukkarasi, Viji Chandrasekhar, Sreeja Ravi, and Indraja Robo Shankar. Actor and dance choreographer Sandy has done a cameo in this film.

With all production work completed, the film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release worldwide on April 10.

On the technical front, music for the film is by Dharbuka Siva and cinematography is by P.G. Muthiah. Editing is by Arul R. Thangam and Art direction by NK Rahul. Mahesh Mathew has choreographed the stunts in the film while Sandy and Praveen have choreographed the dances.

--IANS

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