National Shooting Trials: Tilottama sweeps women’s 3P as Manu, Aishwary also post wins

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Tilottama Sen continued her excellent form at the start of the season, winning back-to-back Women’s top spots in 50m Rifle 3 Positions in the National Selection Trials for Group A shooters here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range near New Delhi on Wednesday.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who finished third in T1 on Tuesday, secured top spot in T2 of the men’s 50m Rifle 3P, while Manu Bhaker finished on top of T1 in the 25m Pistol Women event with a commanding win in the finals.

Tilottama made it two in a row in the 50m Rifle 3P event with another composed performance in the finals today. She shot 361.5 after 35 shots, 3.1 points more than Ayushi Podder of Railways, who finished second with a final score of 358.4. Her teammate Surabhi Bharadwaj Rapole took the third spot with a score of 348.3.

Manini Kaushik, who finished third in T1, took the fourth spot with a score of 336.3, while Ashi Chouksey (326.4), Nupur Kumrawat (315.6), Anjum Moudgil (305.0), and Vidarsa K. Vinod (302.8) completed the final lineup.

In the men’s T2, Aishwary posted a comfortable win, shooting 359.7 in the final. Paris bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale finished in second place with a final score of 357.7, while former 10m World Champion Rudraankksh Patil took third place with a final score of 347.5.

T1 winner Niraj Kumar finished in fourth place with a score of 336.3. Akshil Sheoran (326.5), Adriyan Karmakar (314.6), Nishan Budha (303.2), and Chain Singh (302.0) were the other finalists.

Manu Bhaker tops 25m Pistol event

Manu Bhaker produced a consistent performance in the T1 finals to secure the top spot with a score of 37, six more than Vibhuti Bhatia of Haryana, who finished in second with a score of 31. Divya T.S of Karnataka finished in third after finishing with a score of 28.

Tejaswani Singh finished in fourth place with a score of 26, after being eliminated in the shootout with Vibhuti. Rahi Sarnobat (22), Chinki Yadav (17), and Rhythm Sangwan (12) were the other finalists. Esha Singh did not start the final after qualifying in the top eight.

The 10m Air Rifle T1 finals for both men and women will be held on Thursday, along with the T2 finals of 25m Rapid Fire Pistol for men.

--IANS

bsk/