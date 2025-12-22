December 22, 2025 9:03 PM हिंदी

National Shooting C'ship: Navy’s Kiran Ankush Jadhav claims 10m air rifle gold

Bhopal, Dec 22 (IANS) Navy’s Kiran Ankush Jadhav produced a composed and consistent performance to clinch the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Men final in the 68th National Shooting Championship, currently underway here at the MP State Shooting Academy.

Jadhav finished with 252.1, holding off Olympian Arjun Babuta, who secured a silver medal with 251.4, while reigning 50m Rifle 3 Positions national champion Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar completed the podium with 229.8.

Arjun’s Railways teammate Shahu Tushar Mane finished fourth with 209.3, followed by Himanshu (181.1), Ramayana Tomer (166.7), Onkar Vikas Waghamare (145.4), and Pradeep Singh (123.3) to round out the final lineup.

In the 10m Air Rifle Men Junior final, Gujarat’s Mohammed Murtaza Vania delivered an authoritative display to secure the gold medal with 254.3. Abhinav Shaw of West Bengal claimed the silver with 251.6, while Onkar Vikas Waghamare finished third with 230.1 to earn the bronze medal.

Naraen Pranav of Karnataka finished fourth with 209, following a shoot-off with Onkar, while Divyanshu Shailendra Dewangan (187.5) and Parth Mane (166.9) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, the latter also bowing out after a shoot-off. Uma Mahesh Maddineni (145.3) and Himanshu (123) completed the finals.

Onkar Vikas Waghamare went one better in the 10m Air Rifle Men Youth final, converting his strong form into gold with 250. Onkar built a decisive advantage in the closing shots to finish just 0.3 ahead of his state teammate Naraen Pranav, who took silver, while Shakthivel Senthivel of Tamil Nadu won the bronze medal with 229.5.

Parth Mane (208.2) finished fourth, followed by Abhinav Shaw (187.3) and Pritam Kendre (166.4), who exited after a shoot-off. Abishek Sekhar (145.2) and Ritesh Ravindra Ghule (123.1) were the other finalists.

The medal ceremonies were conducted in the presence of distinguished dignitaries, with Pawankumar Singh, Secretary General, NRAI, and Sureshwar Singh (MLA), President, Swami Vivekanand Degree College, Masi, Bahraich, and Member, Panchayat Raj Samiti Vidhan Sabha, Uttar Pradesh, gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The medals were also presented by Col. C. Naren Babu, Sena Medal Awardee and Commanding Officer, AMU–Mhow; Shri Nilesh Rane, Director, Caprie Sports; Deepak Kumar Dubey, Coach of the Indian Shooting Team; S; Dhiraj Singh, CRO, 10m Rifle Event, 68th NSCC, Bhopal; Sanjeev Gupta, Assistant Director of Sports, M.P. State Shooting Academy, Bhopal; and Asim Baruah, Chief RTS, 68th NSCC Rifle Event, Bhopal.

The action at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy continues on Tuesday (December 23, 2025) with the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event scheduled, with the first final set to begin at 12:45 pm.

Other Results

25m Pistol Men

Senior

Mandeep Singh (Haryana) - Gold (587-21x)

Amit Kumar (Navy) - Silver (586-25x)

Suraj Sharma (Uttar Pradesh) - Bronze (585-13x)

Junior

Suraj Sharma (Uttar Pradesh) - Gold (585-13x)

Abhinav Deshwal (Uttarakhand) - Silver (584-15x)

Abhinav Choudhary (Rajasthan) - Bronze (580-18x)

Junior Team

Madhya Pradesh (Suraj Sharma, Sahil Choudhary, Yugpratap Singh Rathore) - Gold (1731)

Uttar Pradesh (Vijay Kumar Tomar, Parth Rana, Ishan Khan) - Silver (1725)

Uttarakhand (Abhinav Deshwal, Yuvraj Singh, Yashvardhan Pundir) - Bronze (1713)

Youth

Suraj Sharma (Uttar Pradesh) - Gold (585-13x)

Abhinav Deshwal (Uttarakhand) - Silver (584-15x)

Abhinav Choudhary (Rajasthan) - Bronze (580-18x)

Civilian

Amit Ghansela (Uttarakhand) - Gold (583-19x)

Arpit Goel (Delhi) - Silver (579-18x)

Shravan Mathada Shashidhar (Karnataka) - Bronze (578-16x)

Junior Civilian

Jatin (Madhya Pradesh) - Gold (578-20x)

Shravan Mathada Shashidhar (Karnataka) - Silver (578-16x)

Nitesh (Delhi) - Bronze (575-16x)

Junior Civilian (Team)

Madhya Pradesh (Jatin, Hariom, Yugpratap Singh Rathore) - Gold (1718)

Uttar Pradesh (Parth Rana, Daksh Chaudhary, Avinish Singh) - Silver (1710)

Punjab (Harmanpreet Singh, Sukrant, Biruday Partap Singh) - Bronze (1710)

Deaf

Abhinav Deshwal (Uttarakhand) - Gold (584-15x)

Chetan Hanmant Sapkal (Maharashtra) - Silver (570-26x)

Shubham Vashist (Haryana) - Bronze (569-13x)

Trap

Youth Men

Aryan Singh (Gujarat) - Gold (118)

Aman Chauhan (Madhya Pradesh) - Silver (112 +3)

Manitwa Singh Rawat (Madhya Pradesh) - Bronze (112 +2)

Youth Women

Addya Katyal (Delhi) - Gold (112)

Tanisska Senthilkumar (Tamil Nadu) - Silver (105)

Darshna Rathore (Rajasthan) - Bronze (104)

Senior Master Men

Darius Chenai (Telangana) - Gold

Dr. Parthiban Manoharan (Tamil Nadu) - Silver

Iqbal Nabi (Uttar Pradesh) - Bronze

--IANS

bsk/

