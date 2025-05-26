National Award-Winning Gujarati Film ‘Hellaro’ gets a Hindi release

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) As a part of a cautious effort to bring regional stories to a larger audience, the Hindi dubbed version of the National Award-Winning Gujarati Film "Hellaro" is now available to the audience.

Talking about the film’s Hindi release, actress Shraddha Dangar said, “Hellaro has always been more than just a film—it’s a reflection of unheard voices and untold stories that exist in the quiet corners of our society. Bringing it to life meant building a world from the ground up, both emotionally and physically, in the heart of the desert. Now, with its Hindi release on ShemarooMe, I’m deeply moved that this story can reach a broader audience globally. I hope it stirs something in every viewer—questions, courage, and above all, a deeper understanding of what it means to be free.”

For the unversed, "Hellaro" is the first Gujarati drama to bag the National Award for Best Feature Film. Not just that, 13 lead actresses from the film were also jointly honored with a Special Jury Award.

Set against the backdrop of 1970s Kutch, "Hellaro" narrates the emotional journey of a group of women living a silent life in a patriarchal village.

Their otherwise mundane lives are changed forever after a stranger steps into their worlds with dhol, giving them the courage to rise.

Made under the direction of Abhishek Shah, the critically acclaimed project enjoys a stellar cast with Shraddha, Kaushambi Bhatt, Niilam Paanchal, Brinda Trivedi, Tejal Panchasara, Shachi Joshi, Tarjanee Bhadla, Kishan Gadhavi, Maulik Nayak, Aarjav Trivedi, Rajan Thakar, and Jayesh, along with others.

Backed by Ashish Patel, Nirav Patel, Aayush Patel, Prateek Gupta, Mit Jani, and Abhishek Shah under the banners of Saarthi Productions and Harfanmaula Films, the movie released in the cinema halls on November 8, 2019.

"Hellaro" is available in both Hindi and Gujarati on ShemarooMe.

