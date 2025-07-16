Divya Dutta calls Vicky Kaushal ‘the best’ for staying true to himself

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Veteran actress Divya Dutta, on Wednesday, took to social media to celebrate a heartfelt reunion with the team of “Chaava.”

She shared a heartfelt video ahead of the film’s television premiere on Star Gold. Divya also penned a heartfelt note for her co-stars and crew. Calling Vicky Kaushal 'the best,' she praised the actor for staying true to himself. The ‘Veer Zara’ actress also extended her admiration for director Laxman Utekar, lauding his passion for storytelling and dedication to cinema. Sharing the video on Instagram, Divya wrote, “What a reunion it was!!!! So much to talk n share..the most amazing team !!! Our film #chaava premieres on tv soon,only on @stargoldofficial!

“@vickykaushal09 You are just the best!!! Big hug fr being who you are!! @laxman.utekar sire, kudos to our captain for the passion you have for your cinema and @vineet_ksofficial , you are a bundle of talent!! Loved meeting you all !! @maddockfilms..sooo much love ur way.” (sic)

In the sweet video, Divya is seen striking happy poses with Vicky Kaushal, director Laxman Utekar, and Vineet Kumar Singh.

On a related note, “Chhaava,” the epic historical action film, was based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, played by Vicky Kaushal. An adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the movie was produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The action drama also featured Ashutosh Rana, Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Diana Penty, among others.

“Chhaava” featured Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, and Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite. Vineet Kumar Singh played the role of Kavi Kalash, while Divya Dutta portrayed the pivotal character of Soyarabai.

Released on 14 February 2025, the film went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, as well as the top-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

--IANS

ps/