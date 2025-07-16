Media company DB Corp’s Q1 net profit falls over 31 pc, revenue slips 5 pc

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Leading media company DB Corp Limited on Wednesday announced that the company’s consolidated net profit dropped sharply by 31.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 80.8 crore for the quarter ended June 30 (Q1 FY26), compared to Rs 118 crore in the same period previous year (Q1 FY25).

The decline in profit was largely due to a fall in revenue and a sharp contraction in operating margins, according to its stock exchange filing.

The consolidated revenue of DB Corp, which publishes Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, slipped by 5.2 per cent (year-on-year) at Rs 559 crore, down from Rs 590 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The slowdown in advertising spending, especially in the print segment, likely contributed to the revenue pressure.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also took a hit.

EBITDA declined by 32.8 per cent to Rs 111 crore, down from Rs 164 crore in the year-ago quarter.

As a result, the EBITDA margin narrowed significantly to 19.8 per cent, compared to 27.9 per cent in the same quarter previous year, as per its filing.

The share price was trading at Rs 266.55, down by Rs 5.65 or 2.08 per cent during the intra-day session.

In the last five days, the shares remained almost flat, rising by Rs 0.65 or 0.24 per cent. Over the past one month, the shares declined by Rs 0.60 or 0.22 per cent.

In the last six months, the shares gave a return of Rs 5.90 or 2.2 per cent to investors.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the share price was down by Rs 38.50 or 12.5 per cent. Over the past one year, the shares declined by Rs 98.75 or 26.82 per cent.

DB Corp is one of India’s largest media houses, with a presence across print, radio, and digital platforms. It also operates Gujarati and Marathi newspapers.

In addition to its print operations, the company runs the 94.3 MY FM radio network and various digital media ventures.

