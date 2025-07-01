July 01, 2025 6:42 PM हिंदी

Nasscom unveils Talent Council to drive India’s future digital workforce

Nasscom unveils talent council to drive India’s digital workforce

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) In a move to strengthen India’s position as a global technology talent hub, Nasscom on Tuesday announced the formation of its new Talent Council — a strategic industry-led initiative dedicated to building a future-ready, globally competitive digital workforce.

The IT industry’s apex body also appointed Satish HC, Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, as the Chair of the Nasscom Talent Council.

With over three decades of experience in global talent strategy, innovation, and digital transformation, he will lead the council’s efforts to shape a globally competitive, high-trust industry workforce, Nasscom said in a statement.

The initiative is part of Nasscom’s continued commitment towards fostering innovation, driving digital transformation, and enabling inclusive growth by building a resilient and globally competitive workforce.

“India is uniquely positioned to lead the world in the age of AI and emerging technologies. This step jump is more than skill development; it is about transition from being talent-rich to expert talent harnessing the power of technology through application and innovating the enterprise and society around us,” said Satish HC, Chair, Nasscom Talent Council.

The formation of the Talent Council is a timely and critical step to collectively reimagine our talent strategy and ensure that our workforce remains agile, trusted, and globally competitive, he mentioned.

India’s digital economy is expanding rapidly, with a projected need for nearly 30 million digitally skilled professionals by 2026, while 50 per cent of the existing workforce will require reskilling in emerging technologies.

With a tech talent base exceeding 5.4 million, India is well-positioned to lead in high-impact domains such as artificial intelligence, deeptech, semiconductors, and cybersecurity.

The formation of the Talent Council reflects Nasscom’s commitment to ensuring that India’s tech talent remains agile, relevant, and future-ready.

The Council will seek to unlock new models for talent mobility, retention, and models, while driving regionally distributed employability programmes.

Notably, it aims to strengthen data-driven decision-making by enabling access to exclusive research, market intelligence, and global best practices to shape organizational strategies, according to Nasscom which represents the voice of over $284 billion technology industry in India.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Elisabetta Cocciaretto stuns No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula in 58 minutes in women's singles first round at Wimbledon 2025 in London. Photo credit: WTA

Wimbledon 2025: Cocciaretto stuns No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula in 58 minutes

Sneak peek into Surya Sethupathi's 'Phoenix' released (Picture Credit: PR)

Sneak peek into Surya Sethupathi's 'Phoenix' released

Kriti Sanon calls 'Tere Ishk Mein' co-star Dhanush 'finest and most intelligent actor'

Kriti Sanon calls 'Tere Ishk Mein' co-star Dhanush 'finest and most intelligent actor'

Bangladesh clears all pending dues to Adani Power, resolves power purchase pact

Bangladesh clears all pending dues to Adani Power, resolves power purchase pact

INS Udaygiri: Indian Navy inducts second indigenous stealth frigate in record time

INS Udaygiri: Indian Navy inducts second indigenous stealth frigate in record time

AS Monaco sign Ansu Fati on loan from Barcelona. Photo Credit: AS Monaco

Football: AS Monaco sign Ansu Fati on loan from Barcelona

Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya Mohanlal to make acting debut with 'Thudakkam'

Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya Mohanlal to make acting debut with 'Thudakkam'

AAP pushing Punjab into financial ruin, says Congress leader Bajwa

AAP pushing Punjab into financial ruin, says Congress leader Bajwa

I love watching Rishabh Pant play, says England captain Ben Stokes about Rishabh Pant ahead of their second Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: I love watching Rishabh Pant play, says Stokes

Maruti Suzuki India exports hit record high in June

Maruti Suzuki India's exports hit record high in June