Naseeruddin Shah breaks silence after being trolled for deleting post backing Diljit Dosanjh

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah took to social media to share a powerful message after deleting a post in support of Diljit Dosanjh.

Reflecting on the pressure and backlash that followed, Shah reflected on truth and silence in a thought-provoking message, quoting German scientist and philosopher Georg Christoph Lichtenberg. The ‘Omkara’ actor took to his Facebook handle and wrote, “It is almost impossible to carry the torch of truth through a crowd without singeing somebody's beard. -Georg Christoph Lichtenberg, scientist and philosopher (1 Jul 1742-1799).”

The line, though centuries old, seems to have resonated deeply in the current context, subtly highlighting the backlash the veteran actor faced for removing his post. In the post, he had made religious remarks against those criticizing Diljit Dosanjh's collaboration with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the film 'Sardaar Ji 3.' Shah clarified that the actor had no role in the decision to cast Hania Aamir in the film.

In his now deleted post, Naseeruddin Shah wrote, “I stand Firmly With Diljit. The dirty tricks deptt of Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him. They think they’ve got it at last. He was not responsible for the casting of the film, the director was. But no one knows who he is whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned.”

The 74-year-old actor added, “What these goons want is to put an end to personal interaction between the people of India and Pakistan. I have close relatives and some dear friends there and no one can stop me from meeting them or sending them love whenever i feel like it. And my response to those who will say “Go to Pakistan” is Go To Kailasa.”

A section of users on X criticized the veteran actor for taking down his post merely a day after he had spoken out against the backlash aimed at Diljit Dosanjh.

