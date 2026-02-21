NASA targets March 6 to launch four astronauts to moon on Artemis II mission

Washington, Feb 21 (IANS) NASA has announced that it is targeting March 6 for the launch of its upcoming crewed lunar mission, following the successful completion of a critical wet dress rehearsal and the resolution of fuel leaks that had been detected during earlier testing.

The wet dress rehearsal -- a comprehensive countdown simulation involving the loading of super-chilled propellants into the rocket -- was carried out successfully this week.

During the initial attempt, engineers discovered hydrogen leaks, which led to a postponement and a detailed technical assessment to identify and rectify the problem.

NASA officials confirmed that the leaks have since been addressed and that the latest round of testing showed no signs of the earlier issue resurfacing.

"The wet test went successfully, and we were able to address the leaks observed during the first attempt," NASA said in a statement.

"We will now move into an extensive review process and comb through every system of the Space Launch System rocket before certification," it added.

The Space Launch System (SLS), described as the most powerful rocket ever developed by NASA, is set to carry astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft.

The mission is intended to advance the agency's objective of establishing a sustained human presence on the Moon and represents a significant step in its broader lunar exploration programme.

A formal Flight Readiness Review (FRR) is slated for completion by the end of next week.

During this review, mission managers, engineers, and safety officials will thoroughly analyse data gathered from the wet dress rehearsal along with results from other system evaluations before granting final approval for lift-off.

NASA emphasised that safety remains its top priority. Teams will undertake an exhaustive certification process, closely examining propulsion systems, avionics, life-support mechanisms and ground operations to ensure the launch vehicle meets all flight requirements.

In parallel, the astronaut crew is expected to enter a "soft quarantine" in the coming days.

This routine precaution is designed to minimise exposure to illness and to ensure that crew members remain in optimal health ahead of the mission.

