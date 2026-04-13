Women’s participation will be biggest guarantee for our bright future: PM Modi at Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam event

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that growing public discussion around women’s representation reflects the strength of Indian democracy, asserting that the Nari Shakti Vandan initiative will give “new wings” to the aspirations of women across the country. He also stated that women's participation in decision-making will be the "biggest guarantee for our bright future."

Addressing the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan at Vigyan Bhawan, the Prime Minister said, "I am seeing that in the last few days, women have been vocal about this issue. An extensive debate is ongoing in the country. It is the strength of the democracy that new wings are about to be given to all your dreams. There is a positive atmosphere across the nation. From the Independence struggle to the decisions of the Constituent Assembly, India's Nari Shakti has made an unlimited contribution."

He highlighted the contributions of women leaders in the post-Independence era, stating that those who assumed leadership roles brought distinction to their positions.

"Even after Independence, the women who got the opportunity to lead did wonderful work for the nation. From the post of the President to the Prime Minister, no matter where the women served, they made a different legacy for themselves. Even today, important posts like the President and the Finance Minister are also being held by women. These women have taken forward the dignity and legacy of the nation," he added.

The Prime Minister noted that more than 14 lakh women are currently working in local governance institutions across India, underlining their growing role in grassroots democracy.

"In many studies, it has been observed that when women’s participation in decision-making processes increases, it brings greater sensitivity to the system. This is a very important strength. As a result, in areas such as water, education, health, and nutrition, more dedicated, sensitive, and effective work has been done. I believe the Jal Jeevan Mission is the biggest example of this success, in which women’s participation at the panchayat level has played a very important role," he said.

Emphasising the importance of women’s participation in the journey towards achieving the resolution of Viksit Bharat, PM Modi said, "The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is going to become a major opportunity in the lives of all such women. Now, their journey from the panchayat level to Parliament will become even easier."

Highlighting various government initiatives aimed at women’s welfare, the Prime Minister said efforts have been made to support women at different stages of life. He mentioned that the Centre has taken several initiatives in this direction -- the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Mission Indradhanush, Sainik Schools and opening paths to National Defence Academy, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, etc.

Calling for broader political support, the Prime Minister urged lawmakers to act in consensus for the benefit of women.

"I request my fellow Members of Parliament to take the right decisions in the interest of women and to do so with consensus. Friends, I have one more request for you. Please take the discussions of the Nari Shakti Vandan programme to every village in the country. Through personal interactions, social media, and other means of communication, we must ensure that this major decision of the country reaches every woman in the nation," he said.

"We will all come together and take this pledge that women will have their rights and will fully participate in the decision-making process. This is the biggest guarantee of our bright future," he added.

--IANS

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