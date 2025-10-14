October 14, 2025 6:57 PM हिंदी

Naomi Watts says she suffers from imposter syndrome

Naomi Watts says she suffers from imposter syndrome

Los Angeles, Oct 14 (IANS) British actress Naomi Watts has opened up on suffering from imposter syndrome. The 57-year-old actress made the confession as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in honour of her career achievements in the movie industry with the Mulholland Drive star admitting the accolade came "out of the blue".

Speaking ahead of her star ceremony, she said, "I can’t even believe it. It’s interesting, because I have all kinds of imposter syndrome. I’ve always felt like I’m supposed to struggle, I’m supposed to keep proving myself, and this sort of just came out of the blue. It’s really lovely”.

During the star ceremony on Monday, Naomi paid tribute to her husband Billy Crudup for his "phenomenal love and support" as well as her son Sasha, 18, and daughter Kai , 16, from her marriage to actor Liev Schreiber, and her step-son Will, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told ‘Variety’, “I struggled for so long. I’m so familiar with that side of things more than this incredible good fortune, celebrations like this. It’s wonderful”.

During her speech, Naomi applauded Sasha for coming straight from classes at the University of Southern California to attend the ceremony, saying, "I’m so proud of my kids. My son Sasha, a freshman at USC, is here straight from class. He rolled in, and he’s blossoming into the kindest, most charismatic young man”.

Naomi called Kai "fierce and fearless" and applauded Will for "following in his father’s footsteps" as he prepares for college graduation.

As per ‘Female First UK’, it comes after Billy, who married Naomi in 2023, opened up about how they support each other in their marriage.

He told ‘People’ magazine, “We've been doing this for a long time. “I think we have some idea of how each of us manages our careers, and so we do the best that we can to just be supportive of the other person's agenda”.

The couple previously admitted it is "much easier" to attend Hollywood events together.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Women's World Cup: Skipper Athapaththu and Nilakshika’s fifties guide Sri Lanka to 258/6 v NZ (Credit: ICC/X)

Women's World Cup: Skipper Athapaththu and Nilakshika’s fifties guide Sri Lanka to 258/6 v NZ

ISSF World C’ship Shotgun: Focus shifts to trap events as India look to renew medal hunt (Credit: NRAI)

ISSF World C’ship Shotgun: Focus shifts to trap events as India look to renew medal hunt

Bihar polls: BJP’s candidate list reflects caste and gender balance

Bihar polls: BJP’s candidate list reflects caste and gender balance

Govt will support initiative to make Andaman next major hub for global internet data

Govt will support initiative to make Andaman next major hub for global internet data

Rs 1.6 lakh approved per family for reconstruction of 36,703 houses damaged in Punjab floods: Union Minister Chouhan

Rs 1.6 lakh approved per family for reconstruction of 36,703 houses damaged in Punjab floods: Union Minister Chouhan

Keanu Reeves lauds Alexandra Grant for doing 'wonderful' job of addressing marriage rumours

Keanu Reeves lauds Alexandra Grant for doing 'wonderful' job of addressing marriage rumours

Govt joins Zomato to create 2.5 lakh job opportunities annually via NCS portal

Govt joins Zomato to create 2.5 lakh job opportunities annually via NCS portal

‘It’s not in my hands, my job is to prepare and play’: Shami on Australia series snub

‘It’s not in my hands, my job is to prepare and play’: Shami on Australia series snub

The never-ending cycle of terrorism in Pakistan (IANS Analysis)

The never-ending cycle of terrorism in Pakistan (IANS Analysis)

Boosting health literacy, self-care in youth may help prevent early onset of NCDs: Experts

Boosting health literacy, self-care in youth may help prevent early onset of NCDs in India: Experts