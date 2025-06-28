June 28, 2025 6:02 PM हिंदी

Nani joins the unit of Srikanth Odela's 'The Paradise'

Chennai, June 28 (IANS)The makers of director Srikanth Odela’s eagerly awaited action thriller, ‘The Paradise’, featuring Natural star Nani in the lead, on Saturday announced that actor Nani had joined the sets of the film.

The makers also disclosed that some important sequences relating to the childhood portions of the protagonist were shot by the unit of the film last week.

Taking to its X timeline, SLV Cinemas, the production house producing the film wrote, "THE DHAGAD joins #TheParadise. Natural Star @NameisNani joins the sets of #TheParadise today. Few important sequences related to childhood portions were shot last week. #THEPARADISE in CINEMAS 𝟐𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐇, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔. Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish. Natural Star @NameisNani in an @odela_srikanth cinema. An @anirudhofficial musical.#TheParadise @sudhakarcheruk5 @NavinNooli @artkolla @TheParadiseOffl @saregamasouth @saregamaglobal."

It may be recalled that in April this year, the makers had trashed baseless rumours doing the rounds online that the film might be shelved because of financial problems.

To set the record straight, the makers put out a post on X in which they said “… #TheParadise is rising in all its glory. Rest assured, it is on the right track. And you all will witness it soon. “

The film is scheduled to hit screens on March 26, 2026.

Since its announcement, ‘The Paradise’, has been creating a massive buzz. Directed by the acclaimed director Srikanth Odela, who wowed audiences with ‘Dasara’, the film has piqued the curiosity of fans everywhere.

From the glimpses that have been offered of the film, Natural Star Nani seems intent on delivering an exceptional performance in this film.

‘The Paradise’ marks director Srikanth Odela’s second collaboration with Nani. Having previously worked as an assistant to Pushpa director Sukumar, Odela made his directorial debut with the acclaimed ‘Dasara’. Now, with his second and most ambitious film yet, he is set to push creative boundaries further.

The film is backed by SLV Cinemas, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. Expectations are high as Nani gears up for another compelling role under Odela’s direction, promising an unforgettable experience.

IANS

Mkr/

