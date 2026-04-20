April 20, 2026 8:46 PM हिंदी

Nani attends the pooja ceremony for Vijay Deverakonda & Shouryuv’s next

Nani attends the pooja ceremony for Vijay Deverakonda & Shouryuv’s next

Hyderabad, April 20 (IANS) Actor Vijay Deverakonda has joined forces with 'Hi Nanna' director Shouryuv for his next tentatively titled "VDxShouryuv".

After creating some massive buzz with the announcement poster, the makers held a pooja ceremony to mark the auspicious beginning of the drama.

Nani, who headlined "Hi Nanna", was also a part of the ceremony.

Providing a glimpse of the pooja ceremony, the makers wrote on social media, “Moments for the day...With #VDxSHOURYUV Pooja Ceremony That’s a roar…coming straight from @NameisNani for @TheDeverakonda @shouryuv @heshamabdulwahab @alexmtz @suresh.selvarajan #EricDurst @praveenantony @sachinfido @vyraents (sic).”

The video shows Vijay and Nani greeting each other with utmost warmth.

On the technical front, the camera work for the movie is being handled by Alejandro Martínez, known for projects like "Automata", "Stay Alive", "Fallout", and "House of the Dragon", with music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

On Saturday, VD announced his next with a special social media post.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Vijay wrote, "My next is-#VDxShouryuv. Introducing the team taking on the scary task of making this intimidating film. So happy to have this firecracker global team working on this one with Shoryuv on his wild imagination and intense heart."

"ROAR my friends. I will give you my all. Peak excitement and lots of love. #EricDurst," he added.

Furthermore, Vijay is all set to headline the period drama, "Ranabaali". He will be seen starring alongside his better half, Rashmika Mandanna, in the highly-awaited next.

Going by the sources, "Ranabaali" will be inspired by real incidents from the 1850s that never found space in mainstream history books, shedding light on the incidents that the British allegedly misrepresented in history.

The sources further claimed that "Ranabaali" is not a biopic, but a cinematic reconstruction of an era built from multiple real accounts, oral histories, and suppressed records.

For the unversed, Rashmika and Vijay have previously collaborated in "Geetha Govindam" and "Dear Comrade", making 'Ranabaali' their third on-screen pairing.

--IANS

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