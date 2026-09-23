Namrata Shirodkar shares ‘lazy orange afternoons’ with loved ones, says day ended with Ganpati visarjan

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Namrata Shirodkar gave fans a glimpse into her warm and intimate home life as she shared pictures from a relaxed “lazy orange afternoon”.

She added that the days were filled with laughter, conversations and the company of loved ones, which eventually ended with Ganpati visarjan.

Namrata took to her social media account and shared a series of pictures from the day.

She wrote, “Lazy orange afternoons. Lots of laughter, endless conversations, and absolutely no agenda... just the kind of day you wish you could bottle up.

Ended it with Ganpati visarjan...with grateful hearts and a little prayer for love, happiness and good beginnings amidst the most perfect sunset

Some days are simply about good company, peaceful moments and beautiful memories. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

Dressed in vibrant orange traditional attire, she was seen enjoying an unhurried afternoon surrounded by greenery. The pictures also offered a glimpse of her home and the peaceful environment around it.

The actress’ earlier Ganesh Chaturthi posts had offered a peek into the family's festive celebrations, with her pets also featuring alongside the Ganpati idol.

Earlier this month, Namrata had shared glimpses of her in-house Ganpati celebrations with her children, daughter Sitara and son Gautam.

The family was seen participating in the rituals and bidding farewell to Ganpati Bappa during the visarjan. She had also shared a video of herself performing aarti and posed in front of the idol with her pets.

For the uninitiated, Namrata Shirodkar hails from a Maharashtrian background and is the sister of actor Shilpa Shirodkar. Namrata, post her wedding with South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu, stepped away from acting to focus on family life.

The actress has been a part of Bollywood in the 90s era and has delivered many movies such as Pukar, Vaastav, Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai and many more.

–IANS

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