Fatima Sana Shaikh: Shocking that there are actresses who say they aren't feminists

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will be seen in “Hunkkaar: The Roar”, has never shied away from calling herself a feminist, finds it shocking that there are actresses who say they aren't “feminists”.

Fatima plays a determined cop in “Hunkkaar: The Roar”. She spoke about the word so many in the industry avoid, and credited Priyanka Chopra Jonas for owning it.

"Feminism is treated like a bad word by a lot of people. It's shocking that there are actresses who say they aren't feminists. By being a feminist, I'm not snatching away a man's rights. I'm just asking for equal rights for myself," Fatima said in a statement.

She looks at Priyanka as proof that the label doesn't cost you an audience.

"Priyanka Chopra calls herself a feminist and has a huge male fan base. If your intention is clear and you aren't dumb about it, people will listen to you."

In the JioHotstar series, Fatima plays a cop investigating a case in which a minor, played by Aneet Padda, accuses a spiritual guru of sexual assault. She calls it one of the most enriching experiences of her career, largely because the makers treated her as an equal.

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment in association with Purple Pebble Pictures and Mangata Films, and directed by Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra, Hunkkaar: The Roar streams on JioHotstar from September 25.

The crime drama project stars Aneet Padda, who takes on the role of an assault survivor, marking a challenging character in her acting journey. Fatima Sana Shaikh stars opposite her as a no-nonsense police officer determined to confront the case and seek justice. The teaser delves into a gripping world of crime, justice and power, placing a woman’s fight for truth at the centre of the story.

--IANS

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