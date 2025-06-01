Namrata Shirodkar cheers for new Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri

June 01, 2025 12:59 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actress Namrata Shirodkar, who was crowned Femina Miss India in 1993, expressed her happiness for all the Miss World 2025 contestants, remarking on "so much beauty, elegance, and heart on one stage." She went on to cheer for Miss Thailand, Opal Suchata Chuangsri, who won the coveted crown.

Namrata also met Julia Morley, Chairwoman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, which organizes the Miss World and Mister World pageants, and said that it was lovely meeting her.

Sharing a string of pictures from the event featuring her alongside Julia, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chhillar, the wife of Mahesh Babu wrote: “So much beauty, elegance, and heart on one stage — congratulations to all the amazing contestants. You were all incredible.”

“What a magical evening! It was also so lovely meeting the wonderful #JuliaMorley Biggest cheers for @suchaaata — Miss Thailand — Miss World 2025!”

Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri has been crowned Miss World 2025 in a star-studded grand finale ceremony which was held on Saturday in Hyderabad, Telangana. She edged out Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia in the grand finale as the latter emerged as the runner-up.

For the ceremony, Suchata donned a white gown adorned with opal-like florals. The gown symbolised both healing and strength. The event saw the reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic pass on her crown to the new titleholder. This marks Thailand’s first win in the beauty pageant arena.

India’s hopes to get the coveted title were crushed in early rounds as Nandini Gupta, who represented India, failed to enter the Top 8 finalists.

India had dropped out of the Top 4 in Miss World 2024 as Miss India Sini Shetty didn't make it to the Top 4. Sini Shetty was in the race till Top 8 but her answer during the Top 8 resulted her in being ousted from the competition.

She was asked how social media can be instrumental in the empowerment of women. She said that social media has the power to change the world and that it has led to increasing participation of women across different fields. She said that social media can place the world on a progressive march.

