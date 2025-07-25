Ananya Panday: Feel if we can instill kindness in kids from young age, it becomes second nature to them

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday with the help of her initiative So Positive in partnership with an NGO, has launched aKindness Curriculum designed for schools across India and said that she feels if kindness is instilled in children from a young age, it becomes second nature to them.

Ananya said, “Kindness has always been at the heart of everything we do at So Positive. It’s something I deeply believe in—not just as an idea, but as a way of life. I truly feel that if we can instill kindness in kids from a young age, it becomes second nature to them as they grow up.”

She added: “That’s why the Kindness Curriculum is so close to my heart. With everything going on in the world, I feel an even stronger need to help build a generation that’s more empathetic, emotionally aware, and simply… kind.”

Ananya’s initiative So Positive, in partnership with the inspiring NGO Slam Out Loud.

The curriculum will be distributed and practised in schools through Slam Out Loud’s Jijivisha Fellowship and Arts for All Program in cities across India.

Over 2.5 lakh children will benefit from this curriculum through various programs. It’s also available on So Positive’s YouTube channel, making it accessible to parents and educators globally.

The team is currently working towards making it available on the Government’s DIKSHA Portal as well.

On the acting front, Ananya will be seen in "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri", which marks Kartik Aaryan and the actress’ second on-screen collaboration after their 2019 release "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Touted to be a romantic entertainer, the project is being made under the direction of Sameer Vidwans. Kartik is presently filming his much-anticipated next in Rajasthan.

Backed by Karan Johar in association with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is expected to get a theatrical release on February 13 next year.

