Vignesh Shivan releases new poster of 'Love Insurance Kompany' on Pradeep Ranganathan's birthday

Chennai, July 25 (IANS) Director Vignesh Shivan on Friday chose to greet Pradeep Ranganthan, the lead actor of his upcoming film 'Love Insurance Kompany' (LIK), a very happy birthday by releasing a new poster of him from the film.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Happy Birthday @pradeep_ranganathan. Wishing you only blockbuster years! God bless you with all the happiness in the world."

The poster released has triggered a lot of excitement among fans as it features Pradeep Ranganthan with a robotic arm and with a number of robots in the background. To add to the mystery, the poster had the phrase, "First Punch on 1.8.25."

For the unaware, LIK is an eagerly-awaited romantic entertainer, featuring actors Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead. The film is scheduled to hit screens on September 18 this year.

The film has been produced by actress Nayanthara, who is also the wife of director Vignesh Shivan.

It may be recalled that director Vignesh Shivan, in April this year, had penned a lengthy post in which he had announced that post production work of the film had begun. He had also thanked his entire team for their hard work, passion, honesty and love for the film.

He had then said, "Abundance of passion, love, honesty and hard work from each and everyone has built #LoveInsuranceKompany. Every day of shoot had a lot of challenges! But we never forgot to have a smile and also enjoy the process !"

The director said that without the support of everyone in the film, whatever magic they had tried to create in the film wouldn’t have been possible.

"Without compromising even for one frame, we are proud that we have put in our best efforts to make an original, fresh entertaining movie," Vignesh Shivan said and added that, "Post production works kick start with all your love and support!"

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, Love Insurance Kompany will feature actors S J Suryah and Gouri Kishen in pivotal roles.

The film boasts of an impressive technical team. It has cinematography by ace cinematographer Ravivarman and music by Anirudh. Pradeep Ragav has been assigned the task of editing the film, which has stunts choreographed by popular stunt master Peter Hein.

--IANS

mkr/