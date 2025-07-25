India successfully tests UAV-launched precision guided missile ULPGM-V3 in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) In a significant boost to India’s indigenous defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully carried out flight trials of the UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 at the National Open Area Range (NOAR) in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

Announcing the achievement on social media platform X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote:

“In a major boost to India’s defence capabilities, @DRDO_India has successfully carried out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Congratulations to DRDO and the industry partners, DcPPs, MSMEs and Start-ups for the development and successful trials of the ULPGM-V3 system. This success proves that the Indian industry is now ready to absorb and produce critical Defence Technologies.”

While detailed specifications of the ULPGM-V3 remain classified, its development is part of a clear technological trajectory in India’s guided missile programme.

Earlier, ULPGM-V2 was developed by DRDO’s Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), featuring multiple warhead configurations. The evolution toward UAV-launched, extended-range munitions, unveiled at Aero India 2025, includes sophisticated enhancements such as imaging infrared (IIR) seekers and dual-thrust propulsion systems, features likely present in the V3 variant.

The successful test reflects India’s growing focus on unmanned precision strike capabilities, a key area in modern warfare strategy.

ULPGM systems are designed to be lightweight, precise, and compatible with various aerial platforms, providing strategic flexibility in combat environments.

The choice of NOAR in Kurnool for the trial is consistent with DRDO's strategy of using the facility to validate cutting-edge technologies. The range has recently hosted successful trials of high-energy laser-based Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), including systems that neutralised fixed-wing UAVs and swarm drones, demonstrating India's expanding high-tech testing infrastructure.

The successful trial marks another step forward in the nation’s push for self-reliance in critical defence technologies, powered by collaborative efforts between DRDO, private industry and MSMEs.

--IANS

rs/dpb