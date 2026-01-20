Nakash Aziz says he recorded ‘Saree Ke Fall Sa’ in 20 minutes

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) National Award-winning singer Nakash Aziz, who is known for tracks like 'Jabra Fan', the title track of Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ and others, has said that the song ‘Saree Ke Fall Sa’ was recorded in 20 minutes.

The singer spoke with IANS recently, and said that the first time he heard the lyrics of the song, he burst out of laughter.

He told IANS, “Being at Pritam’s studio, and I'm sure many people will agree with this, for any aspiring musicians, aspiring artists to be in that environment, I think it's a blessing, and I don't take it for granted. So I was very happy and very pleased to be there. Though I definitely, you know, as an artist, you have to have an opinion. So when I read those lyrics, I was very happy because I was like, I have never heard such a line and I don't even know what it means. We finished the recording in 20 minutes”.

The singer also shared that his first love is music production, and he is a bit more attracted to the process of making a song than just lending his voice to the track.

He said, “I think that I can say that music production and composing is my first love. I always believe that if you can really do one thing on your own, then you should do it. You should at least try and then at least you will learn about the aspects”.

I'm a very big fan of governance, how it works. And that aspect is there in almost everything in life. You need to know”, he added.

The singer also currently hosts his podcast ‘Nakash Az iz’ with line-up of musicians from the industry.

--IANS

aa/