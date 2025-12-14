Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival reflects kaleidoscope of human spirit: PM Modi shares Scindia’s article

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Office on Sunday shared an article by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighting Nagaland’s iconic Hornbill Festival, describing it as a vibrant expression of India’s cultural soul and the Northeast’s growing prominence in the national narrative.

“In this engaging article, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia describes Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival as a kaleidoscope of the human spirit and a masterful convergence of the ancient and the contemporary. He reiterates that our country will rise only when the Northeast shines,” the PMO said in a post on X.

Underscoring the region’s significance, the PMO added that the Northeast represents the face of a new and confident India, noting that Nagaland does not merely celebrate festivals but embodies celebration itself -- aptly earning its title as the “Land of Festivals”.

Scindia, in the article, wrote that PM Modi’s vision has placed the Northeast at the forefront of India’s development journey by unlocking its vast economic and human potential.

“The Hornbill Festival of Nagaland gives this transformation a cultural voice, showing that growth is strongest when it is anchored in identity,” he said.

Elaborating on the festival’s spirit, Scindia noted that Nagaland’s wealth of natural reserves, spiritual heritage, sporting traditions, skills, ecotourism, cuisine and cultural vibrancy is not rhetorical but lived and experienced every day.

He described the Hornbill Festival at Kisama as a powerful meeting point of tradition and modernity.

“The festival was a kaleidoscope of the human spirit -- a masterful convergence of the ancient and the contemporary. Days resonated with the traditional songs and dances of the 17 Naga tribes, while evenings came alive with contemporary cultural expressions,” he wrote, adding that the energy was palpable, particularly during the Hornbill International Rock Contest, which drew talented bands from across India and abroad.

Praising the Prime Minister’s leadership, Scindia said PM Modi’s ‘Act East’ vision has unlocked nearly 10 billion dollars in ASEAN trade corridors, positioning Nagaland as a key gateway in the region’s growth story.

“These are not just bricks and mortar; they are lifelines -- arteries pumping prosperity into a region whose GDP has quadrupled since 2014,” he observed.

At a time when nations across the world are rediscovering the importance of cultural identity, Scindia said, the Hornbill Festival stands out as a pioneering example of unity rooted in tradition.

He added that the festival mirrors the Prime Minister’s mantra of “Vikas bhi, virasat bhi” -- development intertwined with heritage -- capturing the essence of India’s inclusive and culturally grounded growth model.

