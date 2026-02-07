Naga Chaitanya says 'Thank you' as his superhit film 'Thandel' completes one year

Hyderabad, Feb 7 (IANS) Actor Naga Chaitanya on Saturday chose to pen a note of gratitude on the occasion of his superhit film 'Thandel' completing one year of its release.

Taking to his X timeline to pen the post, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "1 year for #Thandel thank you all for making this special, sending out love to the entire team :) #Dhullakotteyala."

Geetha Arts, the popular production house, for its part wrote, "1 Year of the Epic Win of Raju’s Freedom, Satya’s Struggle, and Their Incredible Love Story. 𝙊𝙣𝙚 𝙔𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙁𝙤𝙧 #Thandel. Celebrating Love, Life, and Blockbuster Success, with Gratitude to Everyone. #1YearForBBThandel."

Well known producer Bunny Vas too penned a note on the occasion. He wrote, "Dhullakottesaam! It’s been 1 year since our #ThandelRaju and Bujji Thalli #Satya received your love. This is a truly special film, and as promised, we delivered a BLOCKBUSTER for our Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni garu. Thanks to our director @chandoomondeti, @Sai_Pallavi92, @ThisIsDSP."

For the unaware, 'Thandel' was a film that was directed by Chandoo Mondeti and which featured actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead. The film was based on a true story in which Indian fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were taken prisoners by Pakistan authorities and imprisoned for 22 years.

Producer Allu Aravind, in one of the film's pre release events had said, “This true story happened in (a place) nearby Vizag, in a small village. People had gone to Gujarat for fishing for 30 days. Unfortunately, due to some weather problem, they crossed the international borders and suddenly they realised that Pakistan people had caught them and taken them to jail. They were there for 22 years. Their families in the village -- how they suffered, how they rose to bring them back, and what their struggle was -- this is the story of the film.”

He had added, “I was inspired by 10 lines of the story and we approached those 20 people who stayed in the Pakistan jails, took rights from all of them. Though somebody has written the story, it took nine months to develop it and bring a proper narration to me, and when he gave the narration to me, I was flat on the floor.”

