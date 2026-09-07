Nafisa Ali Sodhi pays tribute to father Ahmed Ali’s photography legacy and his four decades of capturing India

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi paid tribute to her father, Ahmed Ali, by highlighting his remarkable contribution to photography and the vast body of work he left behind.

Sharing a glimpse into his legacy, she reflected on his four decades of work documenting various aspects of India. Taking to Instagram, Nafisa shared a photograph of her father and spoke about the ongoing efforts to preserve his extensive archive. She revealed that PHOTOINK has been working on the painstaking restoration of his collection for the past seven years. The project aims to produce silver gelatin prints from negatives covering four decades of his work.

In the caption of her post, the ‘Major Saab’ actress mentioned that his father’s extensive collection includes commissioned industrial photography, advertising, temples and portraiture, along with a decade spent documenting the Bastar region. Through her post, Nafisa shed light on her father’s remarkable contribution to photography.

She wrote, “Daddy - Ahmed Ali Over the past seven years, PHOTOINK has begun the painstaking restoration of his vast archive to start producing silver gelatin prints from negatives spanning four decades of work: commissioned industrial photography, advertising, temples, portraiture and a decade documenting the Bastar region etc.”

The image features Nafisa striking a candid pose with her father, Ahmed Ali.

Nafisa Ali Sodhi’s father, Ahmed Ali, passed away on May 23, 2016. She took to X to announce the news of his demise and pay tribute to her father. “My father Ahmed Ali @93 passed away in his sleep in Calcutta this morning. I have lost him to the Universe.”

Ahmed Ali was a renowned mid-20th-century photographer whose work played a significant role in documenting India’s industrial and commercial landscape. A pioneer in industrial and commercial photography, he began capturing the growth of major Indian industries and corporate projects in the late 1940s. In 1948, he founded Universal Camera Arts in central Calcutta, which went on to become an important part of his professional journey.

--IANS

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