Nadda slams INDIA bloc in Rajya Sabha, accuses it of appeasement politics, undermining democracy

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led INDIA Bloc in the Rajya Sabha, accusing it of having no commitment to democratic principles, parliamentary decorum, or meaningful debate.

Speaking during proceedings in the Upper House, Nadda said it was “with great sadness” that he had to point out that the Opposition bloc has “no interest in democracy, nor in upholding parliamentary decorum, nor in speaking or engaging in debates on any issue, and nor in following the Constitution.”

The senior BJP leader alleged that the INDIA Bloc has been driven solely by appeasement politics aimed at consolidating the Muslim vote bank. He claimed that such an approach has led to attempts to divide society for political gains.

“They have indulged only in appeasement politics to secure the Muslim vote bank. The entire Opposition is engaged in dividing society and vitiating the atmosphere for its political gains,” Nadda claimed, drawing strong objections from Opposition Benches.

Condemning what he termed as appeasement politics, Nadda asserted that such practices weaken democratic institutions and disrupt healthy parliamentary functioning. His remarks triggered protests and interruptions in the House, with several Opposition members rising to counter the allegations.

In a pointed remark directed at the Congress, the Union Minister claimed, "I condemn this appeasement politics of the Opposition. I hope that the Congress does not remain held hostage to the actions of an immature child."

The development highlight the continuing friction between the BJP-led government and the INDIA Bloc, with both sides intensifying their political attacks ahead of upcoming electoral battles.

Responding to the allegations, Congress leaders hit back at the government, accusing it of diverting attention from pressing national concerns and avoiding meaningful debate in Parliament. The party maintained that it remains committed to constitutional values and inclusive governance, and alleged that the BJP has been using such attacks to polarise voters ahead of elections.

--IANS

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