JP Nadda, U'Khand CM Dhami hail PM Modi's leadership as India emerges frontrunner in TB control

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Thursday, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as India emerged as a frontrunner in reducing tuberculosis (TB) events.

The Union Health Minister expressed his enthusiasm after the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported a remarkable progress in the reduction in TB cases in India, saying the result was driven by Jan Andolan, like TB-free India.

"The WHO has acknowledged India’s remarkable progress in reducing TB incidence by 21 per cent since 2015, nearly twice the global rate. Treatment coverage now stands at 92 per cent, with a 90 per cent success rate, placing India far ahead of others," UnionMinister Nadda said on its official X account.

"This success is powered by a Jan Andolan for a #TBMuktBharat. In 2024, India detected 26.18 lakh TB patients: the highest ever in a year," he added.

The Union Minister said that the use of modern technologies and citizen awareness played a pivotal role in the fight against TB.

"Modern technology has been a game changer: portable, AI-enabled X-rays and decentralised NAAT testing are detecting cases faster, cutting transmission and saving lives," he added.

Together, through true Jan Bhagidari (people's involvement), we are moving closer to a TB-free India, he said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the achievement crediting it to the Prime Minister's strong leadership.

"Respected Prime Minister, India's historic achievements in TB elimination, as recorded in the WHO Global TB Report 2025, are a direct result of your unparalleled leadership, consistent guidance, and strong political commitment," CM Dhami said on his X account.

The CM added that at the scale at which PM Modi advanced this public health mission, making it a national commitment, has become an inspiring model for the entire world.

He also emphasised that under PM Modi's vision, Uttarakhand has also taken concrete and effective steps towards the goal of a TB-free India.

"We are all fully committed to advancing this national commitment with even greater speed under your guidance," the CM added.

According to the WHO's 'Global TB Report 2025', TB incidence in India has seen a sharp reduction of 21 per cent – from 237 per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh population in 2024.

This is nearly twice as fast as the 12 per cent global decline.

From an estimated 15 lakh in 2015 to less than one lakh in 2024, the number of "missing cases" -- those who contracted TB but failed to notify the programme -- has declined.

