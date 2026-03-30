Nabha Natesh shares BTS videos of the song 'Namore' from 'Nagabandham'

Hyderabad, March 30 (IANS) Actress Nabha Natesh, who plays one of the leads along with Virat Karrna and actress Iswarya Menon in director Abhishek Nama's much-awaited mythological action drama 'Nagabandham', has now shared BTS videos of the popular number 'Namo Re' from the film.

Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote, "Sharing some BTS from the Namore song shoot. Honestly, what an experience this was… Close to 5K dancers, a massive temple set, and the presence of Shri Ranganatha — it truly felt like being part of a living festival."

She went on to say, "Dancing to @ganeshacharyaa master’s choreography has always been a dream, and @srashtiverma master’s classical guidance just helped me feel and express every movement so much more beautifully. Every time, I stepped onto the set, @abhisheknaama sir’s massive vision had something new to surprise me with."

She complimented the film's producers for backing such an effort.

She wrote, "So much love to our producers @kishore.annapureddy @nishithanagireddy for backing this with such passion — you can actually feel it in the scale and soul of the song. And the frames… just stunning. @soundar16 sir’s cinematography that you can’t take your eyes off. @dakshanagarkar, had the best time dancing with you babe. And Junaid & Abhe… your music just stays with you… so soothing, so heartfelt. Aaaaah… the joy of it all. #Nagabhandam. #nagabhandamonjuly3rd."

For the unaware, the number is an emotional musical piece that celebrates Lord Narayana. It aims to connect deeply with audiences through themes of devotion, faith, and resilience.

Composed by the talented duo of Junaid Kumar and Abhe, blending traditional and contemporary musical styles, the song has lyrics by Sri Harsha Emani . The lyrics evoke deep spirituality, encouraging reflection on personal faith and divine connection. The song has been rendered by Sindhuja Srinivasan and Aishwarya Daruri.

A highlight of 'Namo Re' is its outstanding choreography by Ganesh Acharya and Shrasti Verma. Featuring around 5,000 dancers performing various Indian dance forms, the choreography creates a lively and visually striking presentation that celebrates India's cultural legacy.

The film, which has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs, is a dream project of Abhishek Nama.

The movie features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon as female leads, and Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and B.S. Avinash in supporting roles.

The movie explores the hidden secrets of India’s ancient Vishnu temples, specifically focusing on the sacred practice of Nagabandham. Inspired by recent treasure discoveries at temples like Padmanabhaswamy and Puri Jagannath, the story dives into the captivating mythology surrounding these divine locations and the enigmatic rituals designed to safeguard them. The film brings these age-old mysteries to life with a fresh, modern narrative.

Cinematography for the film is by Soundar Rajan S, while Abhe and Junaid Kumar have provided the music. The film's dialogues have been written by Kalyan Chakravarthy, with Santosh Kamireddy handling the editing. Ashok Kumar has contributed as the art director of the film.

'Nagabandham' is to be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages on July 3 this year. The film, which is fast taking shape as an epic adventure, has the tagline "The Secret Treasure."

--IANS

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