Naagin 7 fame Eisha Singh: Not very superstitious but 'Nazar' is a real thing

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actress Eisha Singh, who is all set to appear in Naagin 7, has revealed her belief in superstitions and spoken about why she feels 'Nazar (evil eye)' exists.

Talking to IANS, the actress opened up on being practical and stated that she is more into spirituality.

Eisha told IANS, “I do believe in superstitions, but I am also very spiritual. I believe in superstitions, though I don’t believe in the idea that cats bring bad luck.

The actress highlighted that she has pet cats at home, and it is because of them her life is filled with happiness. “In fact, I have four cats at home, and I cross paths with them every day, and my life is going very well. Well, I do believe in ‘Nazar’ though. I feel that Nazar is a real thing!” said Eisha.

The actress further talked about her role in Naagin 7 and elaborated, “My character is very different from the ones I have played before, so I really enjoyed doing it. The way I carried the look, the way I spoke – everything about it was very exciting. I had done a fantasy show earlier, so I did have some experience, but it was fun working with a new cast and new people.”

Eisha, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for a decade now, spoke of how she finds her journey beautiful. “I started my journey ten years ago, and over these ten years, the graph has been very positive. All the characters I have played have been very different, and I see this journey in a very beautiful way.”

Talking about Naagin 7, the show that goes on air on December 27, it is all set to bring a new tale of revenge, rivalry and mass destruction. Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be essaying the titular role as Naagin. The show also stars Namik Paul and Karan Kundrra along with Eisha Singh.

