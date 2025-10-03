Music director Santosh Narayanan begins work on building affordable music streaming platform from India

Chennai, Oct 3 (IANS) Well known music director Santhosh Narayanan has now announced that he has begun work on one of his dream projects -- an ultra transparent, affordable music streaming platform from India for anyone in the world who streams music.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, Santhosh Narayanan wrote, "Starting one of my dream projects today. Building an ultra transparent affordable music streaming platform from India for anyone in the world who streams music. Will see a massive set of legendary artists and upcoming superstars in this platform."

The music director, who has been known to support independent artists and their music, went on to say, "We will keep artist payouts and affordable subscription(if any) at the forefront. Will be built, operated and served from India. Will also be conducting a few hackathon events to identify deserving young talent who we dream to see at the top of the administration. Thank you for the love all these years and this will be my little something to add some joy to your lives. Oru nalla name suggest pannunga (suggest a good name...)."

Santhosh Narayanan, who is considered one of the top music directors in the Tamil film industry, most recently scored for director Pandiraj's 'Thalaivan Thalaivi', featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead. Prior to it, he had scored music for director Karthik Subbaraj's 'Retro', featuring Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

It may be recalled that last year, Santhosh Narayanan had launched his own enterprise called Rakitaa Entertainment.

At the time of launching the enterprise, Santhosh Narayanan had said, "I arrived in Chennai in 2004 as a 20 year old musician, ambitious to make my mark in the music industry. For nearly a decade, I navigated the industry, parched for opportunities, facing countless challenges to showcase my talent. Those early struggles ultimately paved the way for my career as a film composer."

He then went on to say, "Through this journey, I came to realise the need for a platform that accelerates the careers of deserving musicians, helping them avoid the long waits and struggles I experienced. This vision has now materialised as Rakitaa Entertainment, a venture I've been nurturing for the past two to three years."

The music director, who launched Rakitaa Entertainment on his wedding anniversary, said, "Rakitaa Entertainment is dedicated to putting musicians first, with a commitment to transparency in ownership, payments, and long-term support. We are also in the process of launching a state-of-the-art studio to empower our artists to use as their creative playground."

