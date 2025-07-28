July 28, 2025 7:01 PM हिंदी

Music director Anirudh's Hukum Chennai concert to be held on August 23

Chennai, July 28 (IANS) One of India's top music directors Anirudh Ravichander on Monday announced that his Hukum Chennai concert that was to be originally held on July 26 at Thiruvidanthai will now be held on August 23 at Marg Swarnabhoomi in Kuvathur (ECR) in the city.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, Anirudh wrote, "Bigger. Wilder. Crazier. The grand finale of the #HukumTour on 23rd August in Namma Chennai. #ArangamAthiratume. Early Ticket Access for Previous Buyers from 3rd Aug 6 PM to 4th Aug 2 PM. General sales from 4th Aug 3pm."

It may be recalled that the organisers of the concert had chosen to postpone the event on July 20 due to an overwhelming demand for tickets and the limitations in accommodating more audience at Thiruvidanthai. Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement then, Anirudh had said,"Dear Hukum Family, Due to the incredible love and overwhelming demand, the Hukum Chennai concert scheduled for July 26 at Thiruvidanthai is being postponed. Thank you so much for your love and patience. We’ll be back soon – bigger, better, and louder!"

The ace music director also put out a poster that read, "Due to overwhelming ticket demand and limitations in accommodating more audience at the current venue, the Hukum Chennai concert scheduled for 26th July at Thiruvidanthai is being postponed."

The note had further said, "To welcome all fans and deliver a seamless, high-quality experience - including smooth entry and exit and enhanced production - we are shifting to a different venue on a new date, which will be announced soon. All ticket holders will receive refund to their original payment method from District by Zomato within 7-10 working days."

Stating that they sincerely regretted the inconvenience, the organisers of the concert had thanked audiences for their incredible support and had said, "We'll be back bigger, better, and louder."

For the unaware, Anirudh announced that he would be performing in concerts in various cities across the world as part of his Hukum World Tour in 2024. The music director began the tour with a concert at the Coca Cola arena in Dubai in February last year. After several concerts across the globe, the tour is to conclude with a grand finale in Chennai.

