Munishkanth-starrer 'Khakee Circus' to stream from April 10

Chennai, March 30 (IANS) Director Ameen Barif's upcoming fantasy comedy thriller series, 'Khakee Circus', featuring Tamil actor Munishkanth in the lead, will be streamed from April 10, its makers have now announced.

The upcoming seven-episode series is to be streamed on the OTT platform Zee5.

For the unaware, the quirky, high‑energy fantasy‑comedy thriller set inside a sub‑jail was earlier titled as 'Once Upon a Time in Kayamkulam'. Sources say the series' title had been changed to 'Khakee Circus' as the new title reflected the show’s irreverent humour, the eccentric characters that were part of it and the unpredictable world it unfolded in.

Written and directed by Ameen Barif, produced by Srinithi Sagar under Rise East Entertainment, the series brings together a strong ensemble featuring Munishkanth, Subash Selvam, Rajesh Madhavan, Gowthami Nair, Vinsu Rache, Savithri, Amrudha, Abdul Lee, Maruthupandiyan, Rakesh Ushar, Vigneshwar, Arnukumar Pavumba and Chithtirasenan.

In a quiet coastal town, a bizarre crime turns a sub‑jail into absolute chaos when someone manages to break into the prison instead of out of it. As a book‑obsessed jailer and an overeager constable scramble to make sense of the impossible, a mysterious thief stays several steps ahead, watching the circus he created unfold around him. When ordinary townsfolk, wannabe detectives and unsuspecting inmates start adding to the confusion, the case spirals into a wild chase where nothing is as simple as it looks, and every clue hides a stranger truth.

Talking about 'Khakee Circus', director Ameen Barif says, “This story excited me because it lets us play with tone, part comedy, part thriller, part oddball fantasy, without losing the realness of a small‑town world. Even during its earlier development, we knew the heart of the series was its characters and their strange, funny, flawed ways of responding to chaos.”

Munishkanth adds, “Khakee Circus was unlike anything I’ve acted in, it’s unpredictable, fast‑moving and filled with characters who are both hilarious and painfully real. What I loved was the balance of humour and tension; every scene feels like it could go in a completely different direction. It’s fresh, rooted and extremely fun.”

--IANS

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