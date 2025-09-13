Munawar Faruqui: In many ways, I’ve lived the world my character plays

September 13, 2025 10:08 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actor and stand-up star Munawar Faruqui, who is currently dubbing for the second season of “First Copy,” said he relates deeply to his character as he too knows what it means to start from scratch, to hustle, and to make his own rules.

“In many ways, I have lived the world my character plays. I know what it means to start from scratch, to hustle in lanes where no one expects you to survive, and to make your own rules,” Munawar told IANS.

Speaking about returning to the franchise, Munawar said: “First Copy has always been more than just another project for me. What fun it is to dub for a project that people are so excited for.

“I relate to the ambition that drives this character; it’s that hunger to rise above circumstances, to grab opportunities when the world tells you there are none,” he added.

The first season, which chronicled the meteoric rise of a layman into the unchallenged “piracy king,” became a breakout success, winning praise for its grit and authenticity. With the sequel already in motion, expectations are sky-high.

“In First Copy 2, the canvas is larger, but so are the conflicts. The stakes are higher, and the battles feel more personal. It's very different high to work on the second installment of a franchise that people have loved,” added Munawar.

Munawar is currently seen on the couple's reality show titled Pati, Patni aur Panga. He is seen alongside Bollywood star Sonali Bendre as a co-host.

The show, which airs on Colors TV, features a diverse mix of celebrity couples as contestants. The lineup includes Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, along with Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed.

He also has Angadia, and a few unannounced ventures that are under wraps.

