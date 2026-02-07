Mumbai Open 125k: Last season’s runner-up Mananchaya Sawangkaew sets up final clash with Lilli Tagger

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) The penultimate day of the Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series served tense clashes at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA).

Last edition’s runner up Mananchaya Sawangkaew and 17-year-old Lilli Tagger registered wins on Saturday, confirming their place in the Singles final. Meanwhile, the duo of Elena Pridankina and Polina Iatcenko also booked their place in the Doubles final.

The first semi-final was a repeat of last edition's quarterfinal between Mananchaya Sawangkaew and Lanlana Tararudee. In a topsy turvy encounter, the former took the lead in the first set before faltering in the second. However, Mananchaya – the last season’s runner up – responded strongly to eventually seal the deal, securing a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 win in an hour and 53 minutes to book her place in the finals for the second time in as many years.

In the second semi final, seventh seed Lilli Tagger maintained her unbeaten run in the tournament, securing a win in straight sets against Fangran Tian. The 22-year-old Chinese player, who was unseeded in the tournament, delivered a spirit display but eventually fell short as the 17-year-old Austrian prevailed 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) to confirm her place in the final.

In the second semi finals of the Doubles, defending champion Elena Pridankina, who is paired with Polina Iatcenko, came from behind against Leolia Jeanjean and Naima Karamoko. Having lost the first set, Pridankina/Iatcenko won the second and eventually clinched the tiebreaker, registering a 2-6, 6-4, (10-2) win to progress to the final.

Results:

Singles:

Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA) bt Lanlana Tararudee (THA): 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Lilli Tagger (AUT) bt Fangran Tian (CHN) : 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)

Doubles:

Elena Pridankina/ Polina Iatcenko bt Leolia Jeanjean (FRA)/Naima Karamoko (SUI) : 2-6, 6-4, (10-2).

--IANS

hs/