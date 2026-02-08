Mumbai Open 125K: High-stakes final awaits as Lilli Tagger and Mananchaya Sawangkaew battle for singles title

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) After a week of non-stop tennis action, the stage is set for a thrilling finale at the Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series as Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew and Austria’s teenage prodigy Lilli Tagger lock horns in the women’s singles final at the Centre Court of Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) on Sunday.

The action-packed day will also see Elena Pridankina and Polina Iatcenko take on the formidable duo of Mananchaya Sawangkaew and Spain’s Nicole Fossa Huergo in the women’s doubles final.

Runner-up at last year’s edition, Mananchaya will be eager to go one step further this time and clinch the title in Mumbai.

The Thai star has once again showcased her grit and consistency throughout the week and enters the final having dropped just one set in the tournament - during a hard-fought semi final win against her compatriot Lanlana Tararudee.

Speaking ahead of the final, Mananchaya said, “Reaching the final again in Mumbai feels really special for me. I’ve had some tough matches this week but my goal in the tournament was to stay calm and enjoy my tennis. Lilli is an amazing talent and I am looking forward to play her in the Final.”

Standing in her way is 17-year-old Lilli Tagger, who has been one of the standout performers of the tournament. The Austrian teenager stole the spotlight by defeating the 2024 champion Darja Semenistaja en route to the final and has dropped just one set across her campaign. Her strong presence on the court and lethal cross-court shots have made her a fan favourite.

Ahead of the big match, Lilli Tagger said, “I am really thrilled to play the final. Mananchaya is an incredible player and definitely not an easy opponent so it will be a tough and exciting match. I love playing in front of the Indian crowd, the energy here is amazing, and I’m looking forward to giving my best to fight for the title.”

Later in the day, fans will also witness the women’s doubles final, where last season’s Doubles champion Elena Pridankina alongwith her partner Polina Iatcenko return to defend her title.

The pair will face the duo of Mananchaya Sawangkaew and Argentina's Nicole Fossa Huergo, setting up a demanding double-header for the Thai star, who will contest for both the Singles and Doubles finals.

--IANS

hs/