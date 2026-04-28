Lone wolf attack? Radicalised Mumbai man held for stabbing 2 guards after asking them to recite 'Kalma'

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) A 31-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with a violent assault on two security guards in Mumbai’s Naya Nagar area, where he allegedly questioned their religious identity before attacking them with a knife, in what could be a lone wolf attack.

According to police officials, the accused, identified as Zaib Zuber Ansari, reportedly approached the guards stationed at an under-construction building near Wockhardt Hospital in the early hours of Monday, at around 4 A.M. He is said to have asked them to recite the Kalma, a key Islamic declaration of faith, before launching the attack.

The victims, Rajkumar Mishra and Subroto Sen, sustained serious injuries during the incident and were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Mishra managed to reach the hospital by himself despite his condition, while Sen was assisted by a local resident, Nayab Sheikh.

Nayab Sheikh, who was returning home from work, noticed that Sen was injured and hiding in the guard booth. He immediately took him first to the police station and then ensured he received medical attention.

Police acted swiftly after the attack, reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the suspect. Ansari was apprehended within approximately 90 minutes of the incident. He was later brought to Naya Nagar Police Station, where a case was registered against him under sections related to attempted murder and promoting enmity between communities.

Following his arrest, Ansari was produced before a court in Thane, which remanded him to police custody until May 4.

The investigation is currently being handled by local police along with the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Authorities are examining electronic devices seized from the accused to determine whether the act was an isolated incident or linked to a broader agenda. Preliminary findings suggest the presence of notes containing references to terms like “ISIS,” “lone wolf,” “jihad,” and “Gaza.”

Sources also claimed Ansari lived in the United States for several years and that members of his family still reside in that country. He was unable to find a job there and had to return to India.

He lived alone in the Mira Road area and took online chemistry classes to earn money.

Authorities believe he was radicalised by source material found online.

--IANS

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