Mumbai City complete signing of midfielder Zothanpuia from Aizawl FC

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Former Indian Super League (ISL) winner, Mumbai City, have announced the signing of Zothanpuia from Aizawl FC. The talented midfielder joins the Islanders on a three-year contract.

The 20-year-old made his professional debut for Electric Veng FC in Mizoram in 2022, before featuring for Oranje FC in the I-League 2 during the 2023-24 season, following which he played for Southern Samity in the 2024 Calcutta League. Fondly referred to as ‘Puipuia’, he joined Aizawl FC for their I-League campaign in the 2024-25 season, wherein his 20 appearances yielded three goals and two assists.

“I am thrilled to join Mumbai City. It is a club with a rich history and a record of winning trophies and titles. I am looking forward to contributing to that effort and hope to learn and grow with the experience in the squad. Playing in the ISL has been a dream of mine, and I am excited to live that dream with Mumbai City,” said Zothanpuia.

Mumbai are bolstering its squad with some fresh blood and young players ahead of the new season. The addition of Zothanpuia will supplement the requisite qualities in midfield as the club augments the squad for the 2025-26 campaign and beyond.

Sujay Sharma - Director of Football, Mumbai City, commented: “Zothanpuia is a young and promising talent who has shown potential in his early years. His football attributes and ability to contribute across midfield will add depth to our squad. We are building a competitive and talented group for the new season and the future. We are looking forward to seeing him develop and grow with the group.”

Earlier, Mumbai had also confirmed the signing of Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung from Sreenidi Deccan FC. The central midfielder has signed a three-year contract with the Islanders, keeping him at the club until the 2027-28 season.

The 25-year-old from Mizoram was an ever-present name in the starting lineup in the I-League over the last three seasons, making over 20 appearances each season for his former clubs Sreenidi Deccan FC and Real Kashmir FC.

