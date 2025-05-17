Mukesh Khanna calls out false narrative that India pleaded for ceasefire with Pakistan

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) 'Shaktimaan' fame actor Mukesh Khanna called out media and social media for spreading a false narrative that India pleaded for a ceasefire with Pakistan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Khanna wrote, "There are few channels and you tubers who are trying to spread rumours that Pakistan hit India so hard that they went on their knees and started pleading for ceasefire !!(Sic)"

He added that no one can believe that Pakistan is capable of harming India.

"How stupid !!! All I can say that How can anyone believe that a country like Pakistan have muscles to damage India so much that they went on pleading for ceasefire. It is just the opposite. it is there for everyone to see. No evidence required to prove," he added.

Showing his faith in our Indian Armed Forces, Khanna went on to write, "In today’s social media anything anyone can throw on the social network. And nobody is there to cross check the fact. India is much much above and much much stronger military wise and finance wise than Pakistan. Period."

"There is no future of Pakistan and even POK. Note my words," he concluded.

Before this, Khanna bashed China for showing support to Pakistan.

He took to his IG and dropped a photo of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Terming China's support for Pakistan a 'blatant hypocrisy', Khanna wrote on the photo-sharing app, “WHAT A JOKE! China claims it will support Pakistan. China spreading disturbance in South Asia says: China will always support Pakistan for peace and stability in South Asia. Could there be a bigger joke than this?.”

On April 27, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged both India and Pakistan to show restraint following the terror attack in Pahalgam, where around 26 tourists were killed in a terrorist attack on April 22.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, Indian launched Operation Sindoor, attacking terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

--IANS

pm/