March 12, 2026

Sivakarthikeyan announces Ammamuthu Surya as director of his production house's next film!

Sivakarthikeyan announces Ammamuthu Surya as director of his production house's next film!

Chennai, March 12 (IANS) Actor Sivakarthikeyan has now announced that director Ammamuthu Surya will direct the next film that is to be produced by his production house Sivakarthikeyan Production.

Participating in the success meet of 'Thaai Kizhavi', a film that had been produced by his firm, Sivakarthikeyan said, "We want to introduce another new talent, another new director next. The success of Thaai Kizhavi has given me that confidence. Ammamuthu Surya will be the debut director who will be directing the 10th film of SK Productions. He is the one who is getting launched by SK Productions next."

The actor went on to say, "This film ('Thaai Kizhavi') was for ladies. The next film will be for the youth. He is in the process of writing the final script. Once that is done, we will finalise the cast."

During the course of his speech, Sivakarthikeyan also said, "The success of Thaai Kizhavi belongs to each and everyone in the team. I wanted to do this film for a couple of reasons. Both my mother and my elder sister signify my 'Pavanu Thaai'. Even today, my accounts and balance are totally handled by my wife Aarthi. This film is a tribute to all women in every home. I have learnt a lot while creating this movie. I thank Sivakumar Murugesan for this, and I will follow the same for my upcoming projects. I don’t know if by doing so, movies will be successful, but it will definitely save producers’ money.”

For the unaware, the film, was directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and featured an ensemble cast including Radikaa Sarathkumar, Singam Puli, Arul Doss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Muthukumar, Raichal Rabecca and any others. Thaai Kizhavi was produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Sivakarthikeyan of Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Production. The film was written and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, and co-produced by Kalai Arasu.

--IANS

mkr/

