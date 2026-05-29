Mrunal Thakur is ‘dubbing’ for something special, calls it ‘magic’

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur, who currently awaits the release of her upcoming comedy film “Hai Jawai Toh Ishq Hona Hai,” revealed that she is busy dubbing for ‘something special’ and will be making an “announcement” very soon.

Mrunal on her stories section shared a video of herself in a dubbing studio and is heard saying: “All right lets go!”

She wrote: “Dubbing for something very very special! Can’t wait for you all to witness the magic we have created… My heart is so overwhelmed and just so grateful to universe! Announcement soon.”

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is all set to release in June. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is about a boy who had been rejected by many women. He was in a relationship with loneliness. But then he receives help from God, and suddenly, his mind fills with many different thoughts.

For those who do not know, 'Hai Jawani Toh Pyaar Hona Hai' is a hit song from David Dhawan's film "Biwi No 1", featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. The name of the forthcoming drama is believed to have been inspired from this popular track.

It marks the final film for David Dhawan, who started his journey in Hindi cinema in 1989 with “Taaqatwar”.

Talking about David Dhawan, he has directed 45 films such as Aankhen, Biwi No.1, Judwaa, Coolie No.1, “Hero No.1”, “Deewana Mastana”, Shola Aur Shabnam, Raja Babu, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Partner, Chashme Baddoor and Main Tera Hero.

Meanwhile, Mrunal started her acting career in television, starring in Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan and Kumkum Bhagya.

She made her Hindi film debut in 2018 with Love Sonia. The actress has featured in films such as Super 30, Batla House, Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna.

--IANS

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