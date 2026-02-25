Mrunal Thakur channels her inner singer, says 'Grammy Loading'

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur channeled her inner singer in her latest social media post.

She was seen humming the tunes of the "Rubaroo" track from her eagerly awaited drama, "Dacoit", co-starring Adivi Sesh.

Posing in a beautiful orange saree with a golden border, she completed her simple yet beautiful look with a golden necklace and matching jhumkas

She kept her makeup on the lighter side with a pink-toned lip color, some eyeliner, and complementary eye shadow. Mrunal further added a gajra to her half-tied hair.

Publishing the clip on the Stories section of her official Instagram account, Mrunal added the text, "Not a singer, just emotionally sponsored by this song".

She further included the hashtags #grammyloading and #inmydreams.

Sharing the promo of the 'Rubaroo' track with the netizens, Mrunal wrote on social media, "When love felt invincible and forever #Rubaroo promo from #Dacoit out now. Full song on 27th February (sic)."

The music lovers will be able to enjoy the complete track on Friday.

Aside from Mrunal and Adivi, the project will also have filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap playing a significant role, along with Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla as the supporting cast.

Made under the direction of Shaneil Deo, "Dacoit" narrates the journey of an angry convict who is adamant to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who had betrayed him.

The story and screenplay for the drama have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

Meanwhile, Mrunal was recently seen as the leading lady opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in "Do Deewane Seher Mein", which reached the audience on February 20.

Jointly produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga under the Zee Studios, Rancorp Media, and Bhansali Productions banner, the romantic entertainer has been helmed by Ravi Udyawar.

--IANS

pm/