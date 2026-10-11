October 11, 2026 8:56 AM हिंदी

 Mrunal Thakur calls brother Mandar her ‘first baby’: ‘You’ve taught me patience'

Mrunal Thakur calls brother Mandar her ‘first baby’: ‘You’ve taught me patience'

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her brother Mandar Thakur, calling him her “first baby” and “forever little boy.”

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Jersey’ actress shared an emotional note for Mandar, reflecting on the lessons he has taught her and the special bond they share. “Happiest birthday to my first baby, my partner in crime, my forever little boy. You’ve taught me patience… shown me what hard work looks like, and reminded me what strength truly means,” she wrote.

Praising him further, Mrunal described Mandar as the “coolest, smartest kid” she knows, adding that what makes him truly special is his kind soul and beautiful heart. “Sometimes I wonder how I got so lucky to have you as my brother. If life gave me a million chances I would choose to be your sister in every single one of them,” she added.

The actress went on to say that no matter how much he grows up, he will always remain her little boy, someone she will continue to worry about, pray for and feel proud of. “You may have grown up, but you’ll always be my baby, the one I’ll worry about, pray for, be proud of, and love a little extra, no matter how old we get.”

Signing off with an affectionate message, Mrunal added, “You’ll never know how much of my heart you hold. Happiest birthday, my world..I NUV YOU 3000.”

Mrunal's birthday wish offered a glimpse into the close bond she shares with her brother. The carousel featured a collection of cherished memories of Mrunal with her brother. From sharing candid solo pictures of Mandar to their smiling photographs together, the actress offered a glimpse into their close bond and the special moments they have shared over the years.

On the work front, Mrunal recently starred in the crime thriller “Pooja Meri Jaan,” which streams on ZEE5.

--IANS

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