Muslim Rashtriya Manch slams Tejashwi Yadav over remarks on Waqf Act

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) on Monday strongly criticised Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav for his reported remarks calling for the “throwing of the Waqf Bill into the dustbin”, terming it an attack on the rights of poor Muslims, widows and orphans.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Shalini Ali, National Convener and head of the MRM Women’s Wing, said Tejashwi’s comments were "a betrayal of the Muslim community” and alleged that the RJD leader was “engaging in vote-bank politics”.

“This statement is an open fraud against widows, orphans and the destitute. Throwing the Waqf law into the dustbin is nothing short of an attack on the rights of poor Muslims,” she said.

The remarks made by Tejashwi Yadav at a rally in Bihar’s Seemanchal region on October 26 have triggered a sharp political response, particularly from the MRM, which accused him of undermining reforms aimed at transparency in Waqf properties. Dr Ali said the Waqf Amendment Act, 2024, would help modernise and digitise Waqf records, introduce third-party audits and ensure that revenues are used for education, healthcare and welfare schemes for widows, orphans and the Pasmanda community.

“Waqf is a sacred trust, not a vote bank. The Act is designed to curb corruption and ensure that Waqf income reaches the needy,” she said, adding that leaders opposing the law were “afraid of a self-reliant and empowered Muslim society”.

The MRM also alleged that Tejashwi Yadav’s stance reflected a “political mindset that views Waqf assets only as tools for electoral gain”. The organisation said it would launch an awareness campaign to inform the community about the provisions of the amended law. “We will not allow anyone to misuse Waqf properties for politics. The community wants development, not exploitation,” Dr Ali said.

The MRM further stated that the Act aligns with the Centre’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” agenda and called upon political leaders to support transparency and accountability in Waqf management.

There was no immediate reaction from Tejashwi Yadav or the RJD on the MRM’s allegations.

--IANS

pgh/uk