MPL T20 Scindia Cup: Rohera's unbeaten 130 powers Royal Lions to hat-trick of wins

Indore, June 13 (IANS) A breathtaking unbeaten century from wicketkeeper-batter Ajay Rohera propelled Jabalpur Royal Lions to a commanding 54-run victory over Malwa Stallions in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday.

The win marked the Royal Lions' third successive triumph in the competition, with Rohera producing one of the finest knocks of the season to guide his side to 205/5 in 20 overs.

After being asked to bat, Jabalpur made a brisk start through Rohera and Arpit Gaud, who stitched together a 48-run opening stand. However, a flurry of wickets saw the Lions stumble to 74/4, handing the momentum to the Stallions.

Rohera, though, remained unfazed. Displaying a blend of power, timing, and composure, he rebuilt the innings alongside Vedant Awasthi, who chipped in with a quick-fire 20 off 11 deliveries. Once set, Rohera took complete control, dismantling the bowling attack with an array of strokes en route to a sensational unbeaten 130 off just 65 balls, the highest individual score of the season so far.

His innings was studded with nine fours and nine sixes, while Sanjog Nijjar's unbeaten 24 off 15 balls provided valuable support as the Lions surged past the 200-run mark. Prashant Kasde was the most successful bowler for Malwa Stallions, returning figures of 2/26.

Chasing 206, the Stallions never managed to build sustained momentum after slipping to 17/2 in the opening overs. Skipper Ashutosh Sharma (30) and Saksham Purohit attempted a recovery through a 75-run partnership, but regular wickets derailed the chase.

Akhil Nigote Yadav and Sachin Vishwakarma briefly threatened with an aggressive stand, but Jabalpur's bowlers maintained control. Punit Datey starred with figures of 3/19, while Nayan Mewada claimed 3/28 as the Stallions were bowled out for 151 in 18.4 overs.

Reflecting on his match-winning innings, Rohera said, “My role in the team is very clear: to take responsibility and bat through the innings. Strike rate is important, but the ultimate goal is to help the team finish on the winning side. We had a simple plan before the match: play according to the ball, assess the situation, and react positively to whatever the game demands.”

--IANS

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