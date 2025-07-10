July 10, 2025 11:15 PM हिंदी

MP: Under 'Sashakt Vahini' Yojana, girl students get training for appointment in police force

MP: Under 'Sashakt Vahini' Yojana, girl students get training for appointment in police force

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), July 10 (IANS) Sashakt Vahini Yojana is a programme under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, focused on providing coaching to girls and young women by preparing them for entry-level exams in the police department.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district, the programme is giving a boost to the young women by fuelling their dreams and also preparing them for handling challenging assignments and tasks.

The girl students are being given free training, who have the desire and passion to bring glory to their country by joining the police and paramilitary forces.

The free training programme, started on July 10, will help in promoting gender equality and also in empowering the girl child under the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative.

Student Divyani Sharma, speaking to IANS, said that she felt very happy to be part of this programme.

Another student, Vanshika Sharma, said that under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, the Women and Child Development Department in Neemuch is providing free training to girl students for the recruitment exams in police, army and paramilitary forces.

This training programme was inaugurated in the Police Control Room located at the District Police Line.

Women and Child Development Officer Ankita said that 160 girls have been registered under this programme.

"Out of these, we have identified those girls who aspire to achieve something in life and move forward, but they do not have access to coaching facilities," she said.

“From today, we have started training the girls. Here, the students will be given physical training. This free programme will run for six months. During the training, all things related to the examinations will be explained in detail,” she said.

She said that the police and sports department are supporting this programme.

Neemuch District Collector Himanshu Chandra and other senior officials were present at the inauguration of the training programme. Encouraging the students, he said that this training is an important step towards making the girls self-reliant and empowered.

--IANS

mr/uk

LATEST NEWS

Iga Swiatek of Poland stormed past Belinda Bencic, sets up summit clash with Amanda Anisimova in the Ladies singles category in Wimbledon 2025 in London on Thursday. Photo credit: Wimbledon/X

Wimbledon 2025: Swiatek storms past Bencic, sets up summit clash with Anisimova

India rallies global forces to combat digital piracy at Hyderabad conference

India rallies global forces to combat digital piracy at Hyderabad conference

Over 2,000 players to compete in Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which started on Thursday.

Over 2,000 players to compete in Esports World Cup in Riyadh

Kanye West faces new set of allegations pertaining to assault, trafficking from former assistant

Kanye West faces new set of allegations pertaining to assault, trafficking from former assistant

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney sets return to North America with upcoming tour

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney sets return to North America with upcoming tour

Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya seeks full power to Fit India Sundays on Cycle across more than 6,000 locations pan-India on July 13.

Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya seeks full power to Fit India Sundays on Cycle

Rice, millets, and dreams: Tamil Nadu’s food entrepreneurs thrive under PMKSY

Rice, millets, and dreams: Tamil Nadu’s food entrepreneurs thrive under PMKSY

Kailash Kher celebrates Guru Purnima & his birthday by hosting the 9th edition of 'Nayii Udaan'

Kailash Kher celebrates Guru Purnima & his birthday by hosting the 9th edition of 'Nayii Udaan'

Mizoram, Bihar win in Division A ahead of the quarterfinal round of the15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr women's hockey nationals: Mizoram, Bihar win in Div A ahead of QF round

From farms to factories: How Tamil Nadu’s incubation hubs are boosting rural livelihoods

From farms to factories: How Tamil Nadu’s incubation hubs are boosting rural livelihoods