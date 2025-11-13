MP: Soybean farmers in Neemuch rejoice over govt aid under Bhavantar Yojana

Neemuch, Nov 13 (IANS) As the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav disbursed Rs 233 crores directly into bank accounts of about 1.33 lakh soyabean growers in the state under Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, this left the farming community elated and overjoyed – from Dewas to Neemuch and more.

The event, organised in Dewas, reflected the Mohan Yadav government’s resolve to fulfil its promise of state support to soybean farmers for cushioning the impact of sub-standard market prices, and its impact was palpable on the faces of farmers.

Out of the entire allocation, Rs 1.25 crore was transferred into accounts of 1,012 farmers in Neemuch district, under Bhavantar Yojana.

The cash transfer program in Dewas was witnessed by Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, District Panchayat Chairman Sajjan Singh Chauhan, ADM Kalesh, SDM and Mandi Administrator (In-Charge) Sanjeev Sahu, and In-Charge Mandi Secretary Sameer Das, along with numerous public representatives, traders, and farmers, were present.

All the public representatives praised the government’s efforts in supporting the soybean farmers, which they said will go a long way in emboldening the state’s ‘soya bowl’ status.

Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar said that farmers' fields were flooded, particularly in Malwa and Neemuch districts, due to excessive rainfall, making them nervous.

“We commend the Chief Minister’s attempt to mitigate farmers' losses through Bhavantar Yojana. I thank CM Mohan Yadav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this,” he said.

Neemuch SDM and Agricultural Produce Market Administrator Sanjeev Sahu told newsmen, “Soybean procurement has been ongoing since October 24th. The model price announced for 15 days was approximately 4,000 rupees, and the MSP rate was 5,328 rupees. Thus, the difference of approximately Rs 1300 has been credited to the accounts of farmers. This amount has been credited to the accounts of approximately 1000 farmers in Neemuch district,” he informed.

Bhavani Shankar Patidar, a beneficiary farmer of the Bhavantar Yojana, said, “The difference in price for 11 quintals and 55 kilograms of soyabean, be weighed under the Bhavantar Yojana, was deposited in my account, amounting to Rs 15,000. I thank the Chief Minister for this. Without this scheme, we would have suffered severely.”

--IANS

mr/dan