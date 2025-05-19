MP: Several Hatod residents get pucca houses under PM-JANMAN scheme

Shivpuri, May 19 (IANS) Hatod, a nondescript village in the city, is undergoing a sea-change for quite some time, with the most notable change being brought in the migration of poor families from kuccha to pucca ones, courtesy the PM-JANMAN scheme.

Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) has ensured that those who lived in kuccha houses till now have now got duplex-like houses.

The tribal population, being the prime beneficiaries of the scheme, are expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The pucca houses built under the scheme have access to clean roads and modern amenities. Also, every street in the village has been named after martyrs, thereby giving Hatod a semblance of an ideal village.

These people, who once lived in huts, are now enjoying clean houses, toilets, gas cylinders and electricity and water facilities.

Many tribal villagers spoke to IANS and shared their story of transformation.

Tribal villagers like Rambeti, Siya, Vidya, Vice Ram and Sajan said that earlier they used to live in kutcha houses, with their roofs seeping, but today, they can sleep peacefully.

Siya, a local villager, said that she is very thankful to PM Modi for the PM-JANMAN Yojana.

“We are getting drinking water from Jal Jeevan Mission, we have got Ayushman card as health cover, we have also got a gas cylinder from Ujjwala Yojana,” she shared with happiness.

"I have got a house under the Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana. I appreciate Prime Minister Modi for all these facilities," she said.

Another local said there are many families drawing benefits from multiple public welfare schemes run by the Modi government, and for this, they are extremely thankful to the Prime Minister.

Notably, the objective of PM-Janman Yojana is to provide essential facilities like safe housing, clean drinking water, better access to sanitation, education, health and nutrition, along with better road and telecom connectivity and sustainable livelihood opportunities in PVTG houses and dwellings.

Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) is a flagship initiative of the Modi government, launched with the aim of ensuring the comprehensive development and welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

--IANS

mr/dan